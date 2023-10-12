Hanzo could be banned in Overwatch 2 as bug gives hero nonstop full-charged arrows

Overwatch 2 players are convinced that Hanzo is going to be banned from the game after a ridiculous new game-breaking bug lets him fire fully charged arrows as if he’s using Storm Bow.

Throughout Overwatch’s history, there have been tons of bugs and exploits that have resulted in quite a few heroes being disabled depending on their severity.

Early on in the OW2’s life, we saw Bastion and Torbjorn both removed due to game-breaking bugs, and it looks like the same could be happening to Hanzo.

Article continues after ad

On October 12, players discovered that a bug in the Season 7 patch could let the Shimada brother fire nonstop fully-charged arrows capable of one-shotting the majority of the roster.

Article continues after ad

Hanzo bug makes him the most lethal Overwatch 2 hero

The bug’s discovery was posted on the Competitive Overwatch subreddit where a user rhetorically asked if anyone at Blizzard “tested the toggle primary fire setting on Hanzo.”

In the Season 7 update, Hanzo didn’t receive any balance updates, but he did get a new specific option to toggle Primary Fire and that seems to be causing this exploit.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“He will be disabled soon I guess,” one player remarked.

“I just tested it. It’s exceptionally easy to reproduce. A little more effort to do consistently, but you can easily shoot 2-3 times in a row almost immediately after learning,” another noted.

Article continues after ad

Others were more excited, or so it seemed. “Permanent storm arrows pog,” applauded someone else.

So far, Blizzard has yet to respond to this bug, but if a hotfix isn’t an option, it’s certainly possible that Hanzo gets disabled, which would certainly be a pain considering the hero has this season’s Mythic skin.

Article continues after ad

For more Overwatch 2, keep it locked to Dexerto.