Guangzhou Charge and Paris Eternal claim victory at OWL Summer Showdown

The Overwatch League’s Summer Showdown event has been and gone, with two teams taking home the lion’s share of the total $275,000 prize pool split between the North America and Asia regions.

In North America, Paris Eternal defied the odds and came out on top, taking the win against Philadelphia Fusion in a hard-fought, seven-map battle.

Meanwhile, on the Asian side of the bracket, Guangzhou Charge made short work of each of their opponents, with their only map losses coming to May Melee champions Shanghai Dragons in the grand final, which they won 4-2.

Here is how each bracket looked, as well as the final placements for each team that competed.

OWL Summer Showdown: North America results & final placements

In North America, Paris Eternal fought tooth and nail to earn their win, while grand final rivals Philadelphia Fusion cruised through the bracket until they were finally beat by Paris.

While Paris have been performing well throughout this OWL season, many would have predicted Fusion to be facing the reigning Overwatch League champions San Francisco Shock in the final, given the team’s strong showings in the regular season.

Here are the final standings for the North America bracket in OWL Summer Showdown:

Placement Team 1 Paris Eternal 2 Philadelphia Fusion 3-4 Toronto Defiant 3-4 San Francisco Shock 5-6 Houston Outlaws 5-6 Washington Justice 7-8 Vancouver Titans 7-8 Atlanta Reign 9-12 Los Angeles Valiant 9-12 Los Angeles Gladiators 9-12 Florida Mayhem 9-12 Dallas Fuel 13 Boston Uprising

OWL Summer Showdown: Asia results & final placements

Over in the Asia bracket, there was a slightly smaller pool of teams with seven different squads taking to battle, but the competition was just as fierce.

Guangzhou charged through the single-elimination bracket with 3-0 wins over both Changdu Hunters and New York Excelsior, while top seed Shanghai Dragons had to only beat Seoul Dynasty (which they did, 3-0) to book their place in the final, but only managed to take two maps from the Charge’s grasp.

Here are the final standings for the Asia bracket in OWL Summer Showdown:

Placement Team 1 Guangzhou Charge 2 Shanghai Dragons 3-4 Seoul Dynasty 3-4 New York Excelsior 5-7 London Spitfire 5-7 Chengdu Hunters 5-7 Hangzhou Spark

Interestingly, the two teams who lost in each grand final are currently the top two ranked teams in the OWL standings, so we could be seeing a shifting in the tide thanks to the Summer Showdown.

How this affects teams heading into the latter stages of the season, with OWL playoffs on every player’s mind, remains to be seen – but we might be in for some interesting changes at the top.