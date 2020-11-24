Genius Overwatch trick lets Mercy escape fights on Numbani - Dexerto

Mercy has a new path to safety on Numbani thanks to an extremely clever Overwatch trick that lets her glide away from intense teamfights.

If you’re ever stuck in a pickle as Mercy, you can always fall back on her Guardian Angel ability to get you out of trouble. Moving from one spot to another in the blink of an eye can easily keep you alive when things are looking grim.

Angelic Descent also comes in handy, enabling Mercy as one of the more mobile Supports in the game. Her kit might be limited in terms of offensive output. However, she can move through the air like no other hero. It turns out her movement abilities might even be more useful than you’d first think.

A genius new spot on the first point of Numbani can have you gliding to safety in no time at all. Here’s what you need to know so you can execute it for yourself.

If you’re positioned towards the back of the first capture point, you might be familiar with the often-deadly drop. It can be all too easy to get booped and fall to your death in this position. Whether it’s a Lucio flying overhead or a Wrecking Ball crashing into your team, you’ve likely experienced some pain in this location.

However, playing near this spot is worth the risk for this particular reward with Mercy. A simple tree beyond the railing is actually the perfect distance to jump right into. Once wedged between the branches, you can quickly walk forward and navigate up the front of the tree.

While you might think there’s nowhere to go from here, Mercy’s Angelic Descent completely changes the game. With a perfectly timed jump, you can slowly glide around the corner. This lets you rotate all the way behind the first point and land safely next to the street.

Read More: Stunning Skyrim mod lets you play as Overwatch characters

There’s a Mega health pack waiting for you upon landing as well. Just in case you get tagged up while making your escape.

It might not come in handy for every team fight, but if things are looking dire, it could be the perfect way to get out with your life.

Read more: Overwatch players call for Baptiste rework after insane Amp Matrix buff

Not feeding the enemy team is often just as important as building your own Ultimates. So keep this unique trick in mind the next time Numbani appears in rotation. It’s just another next-level tactic for Support mains to have at the ready.