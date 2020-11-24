 Genius Overwatch trick lets Mercy escape fights on Numbani - Dexerto
Genius Overwatch trick lets Mercy escape fights on Numbani

Published: 24/Nov/2020 2:51 Updated: 24/Nov/2020 3:55

by Brad Norton
Mercy has a new path to safety on Numbani thanks to an extremely clever Overwatch trick that lets her glide away from intense teamfights.

If you’re ever stuck in a pickle as Mercy, you can always fall back on her Guardian Angel ability to get you out of trouble. Moving from one spot to another in the blink of an eye can easily keep you alive when things are looking grim.

Angelic Descent also comes in handy, enabling Mercy as one of the more mobile Supports in the game. Her kit might be limited in terms of offensive output. However, she can move through the air like no other hero. It turns out her movement abilities might even be more useful than you’d first think.

A genius new spot on the first point of Numbani can have you gliding to safety in no time at all. Here’s what you need to know so you can execute it for yourself.

Overwatch Numbani gameplay
Directly behind the Payload is where you want to line up for this unique trick.

If you’re positioned towards the back of the first capture point, you might be familiar with the often-deadly drop. It can be all too easy to get booped and fall to your death in this position. Whether it’s a Lucio flying overhead or a Wrecking Ball crashing into your team, you’ve likely experienced some pain in this location.

However, playing near this spot is worth the risk for this particular reward with Mercy. A simple tree beyond the railing is actually the perfect distance to jump right into. Once wedged between the branches, you can quickly walk forward and navigate up the front of the tree.

While you might think there’s nowhere to go from here, Mercy’s Angelic Descent completely changes the game. With a perfectly timed jump, you can slowly glide around the corner. This lets you rotate all the way behind the first point and land safely next to the street.

There’s a Mega health pack waiting for you upon landing as well. Just in case you get tagged up while making your escape.

First Point Escape Option |Numbani| For anyone who didn’t know you could do this as Mercy from Overwatch

It might not come in handy for every team fight, but if things are looking dire, it could be the perfect way to get out with your life.

Not feeding the enemy team is often just as important as building your own Ultimates. So keep this unique trick in mind the next time Numbani appears in rotation. It’s just another next-level tactic for Support mains to have at the ready.

PS5 fans slam Sony scalper group stockpiling consoles during shortage

Published: 24/Nov/2020 6:02 Updated: 24/Nov/2020 6:12

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
PS5 scalping group stockpiling consoles
PS5 fans have already had a hard time finding consoles due to high-demand and worldwide shortages, but now they’re even angrier after learning a scalper group has been stockpiling PS5s and selling them to members at a higher price.

The PS5 console launch has been a wild ride due to worldwide shortages and high-demand during a global pandemic. Some people have been lucky enough to get their hands on a console, but many others are still waiting.

PS5 consoles sold out in a matter of minutes during a brief pre-order window several months ago. Then, additional waves of pre-orders and restocks sold out in seconds.

Now, a couple of weeks have passed since the official PS5 launch, and consoles are still hard to find. What’s more, there has been little to no news on stock updates. Millions of PS5 fans are left with nothing to do but twiddle their thumbs and wait.

Meanwhile, a UK-based scalping group named CrepChiefNotify has managed to stockpile thousands of consoles and sell them to subscribers at a higher price.

PS5 scalping group stockpiling consoles
Sony PS5 consoles have been selling like hotcakes.

In an interview with Business Insidera manager from the group mentioned how many consoles they’ve been able to stockpile. “Our total collective number is 2,472 PS5 consoles across all of our members,” he said. That’s on top of “just under 1,000” pre-orders too.

But how did they manage to snag so many PS5 consoles while everyone else is struggling? Well, it all boiled down to a combination of knowing where to look in advance, monitoring website stock, and using bots.

For those who don’t know, bots are essentially scripts or programs capable of adding products to the cart and completing the transaction much faster than a human can. It’s no surprise, then, that people using them will have more success in finding a console.

Naturally, that means scalpers and scalper groups using bots have almost certainly contributed to the lack of stock. It’s left a bitter taste in the mouths of PS5 fans, who have taken to social media to express their dissatisfaction.

“Scalper group? A f**king GROUP? WHY NOT START A LEGIT GODDAMN STORE THEN?!” said one person.

“Scalpers are scum, but they wouldn’t exist without people being all too willing to pay their marked-up prices on in-demand goods,” said another. It’s a call for action to stop giving scalpers business.

PS5 scalping group stockpiling consoles
PS5 fans had a hard time trying to buy consoles on Walmart’s website after it crashed due to an influx of bots.

Most people say scalping and reselling is morally wrong. They believe it’s nothing more than greed and needlessly impacts product availability.

However, others insist it’s a legitimate and lucrative business model, and if you’re able to pull it off, it’s fair game. 

Either way, it’s become a hot topic since the PS5 launch, and unless something drastically changes, it probably won’t go away anytime soon.