GameStop has reportedly told stores to “destroy” Overwatch discs

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

A TikTok video reveals that GameStop wants employees at its stores to “destroy” all remaining Overwatch discs.

The long-awaited Overwatch 2 launched digitally this week on PC and consoles as a free-to-play experience. However, fans of the original aren’t simply adding a brand-new game to their platform.

Instead, Overwatch 2 outright replaces its predecessor, meaning the 2016 title is no longer available to play for newcomers or longtime users.

And with the original officially out of commission, physical copies have already ventured into the realm of obsoletion.

GameStop orders staff to get rid of leftover Overwatch discs

TikTok user and GameStop employee ksihinata recently uploaded a video showing a memo from higher-ups.

According to what can be seen of the message, management wants staff across all stores to “destroy” copies of Overwatch for PS4 and Xbox One.

The TikTok video has garnered well over 85,000 views and hundreds of comments, thus far. A number of commenters noted that lingering Overwatch discs are now collector’s items.

Several others said they plan on keeping their copies, even if the Overwatch 2 release has rendered them useless.

GameStop’s mandate to get rid of all Overwatch discs hardly comes as a surprise. But some users are undoubtedly missing the original entry given the issues plaguing its sequel.

The new installment launched on October 4, yet quickly fell victim to a DDoS attack that caused server troubles. And for many a player, the long wait times and random server kicks have yet to cease.

Overwatch 2 is available to play now across the Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.