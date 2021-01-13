 Game breaking Overwatch glitch kicking players off the map on Hanamura - Dexerto
Game breaking Overwatch glitch kicking players off the map on Hanamura

Published: 13/Jan/2021 11:54

by Lauren Bergin
Winter Hanamura Overwatch Glitch
Blizzard Entertainment

One of the things that Overwatch fans love most about winter is the makeover that Hanamura gets. This year though, there’s a serious issue with the winter Hanamura design that has players falling off the map. 

Hanamura has become one of Overwatch’s most iconic maps. The Japanese inspired temple has framed many a match, and its nooks and crannies offer the perfect setting for some intense skirmishes.

Its new sister map, Kanezaka is dropping soon alongside Hanzo’s Kanezaka Challenge which sees a whole host of new cosmetics and a new skin for the fan favorite archer.

However, there’s a glitch on the winter edition of Hanamura that’s causing some havoc, and fans have taken to Reddit to express their concerns.

Overwatch's Hanamura first point
Blizzard Entertainment
Hanamura is a pretty iconic map, as well as being one of the most challenging.

Platform glitch makes players slip off of the map

As seen in a recent Reddit post, players all around the world have been having issues with the winter edition of the Japanese location.

The original poster, u/stickyyo, has attached a video scooting around the map as the infamous Wrecking Ball. When they reach the back end of the Point A temple, however, they’re seen slipping off of the side of the map into the snowy abyss below despite still being on the ground.

Asking Blizzard to “please fix,” a whole host of respondents have explained that they too have had issues with this bizarre glitch.

One player explains that the issue is with ‘collision’; “an object/surface having collision basically means you can touch it. This is a ‘non-standable’ surface where the game makes you slide off it, just like how you’d slide off any of the game’s roofs.”

Dear Blizzard, please fix. from r/Overwatch

How impactful is this glitch?

At first glance it looks as though this slight malfunction isn’t going to change the game, but it really can cause some serious issues.

We’ve seen what happens when you zoom along the area as Wrecking Ball, but imagine if you back up a little too far as Widowmaker or Hanzo to try a better view to pop some heads with. When you think about it like that, one misstep will be an easy death.

While this isn’t going to be an issue for most of the year, hopefully the Overwatch Gods do winter Hanamura a service and sort out this glitch. That’s all we want for Christmas this year!

 

Elon Musk gives game dev permission to use SpaceX in game about Mars

Published: 13/Jan/2021 11:31 Updated: 13/Jan/2021 11:34

by Alex Garton
elon musk laughing
Twitter: @lvladimirovBG/YouTube: PewDiePie

Elon Musk

Elon Musk has acknowledged a persistent game developer on Twitter seeking permission to use the SpaceX name and logos. After 154 days of asking, Musk finally gave him the go-ahead.

Despite being named the richest man in the world on January 7, Elon Musk remains extremely active on social media, regularly responding to his fans.

His favorite platform is clearly Twitter, where he posts updates on the latest Telsa developments and any memes he finds particularly funny that day. It’s fair to say that he doesn’t act like your typical billionaire, and that’s probably why he’s developed such a cult-like following.

Whenever he posts a tweet, Musk is bombarded with questions and requests from his fans.

One independent game developer took it to the next level when seeking permission to use SpaceX’s name and logos. He vowed to ask Musk the same question on every single one of his tweets for a year and on day 154, he finally got his response.

SpaceX rocket
SpaceX
SpaceX was founded all the way back in 2002.

Elon Musk acknowledges persistent game developer

For 154 days straight, Lyubomir Vladimirov replied to Elon Musk’s tweets asking for permission to use the SpaceX name and logos. During this time, followers of Musk began taking an interest in his game about colonizing mars and following his progress via Twitter. Despite this, Vladimirov also received a lot of backlash labeling his persistence as spam.

However, on January 13, Musk finally replied, giving him the go-ahead to use the brand, stating that “you can steal our name/logos & we probably won’t sue you.”

After 154 long days of waiting, Vladimirov finally got the answer he was looking for. The inclusion of the SpaceX logo and Musk will be a huge draw for the game, especially for Twitter users that have been following his journey to get permission to use the brand.

Now, it’s just a case of waiting for the first version of the game to be finished. Development appears to be coming along nicely, so perhaps players won’t have to wait too long to see some official gameplay.