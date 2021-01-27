Logo
Game-breaking Overwatch bug lets players shoot through walls on Kanezaka

Published: 27/Jan/2021

by Brad Norton
Hanzo on Kanezaka
Blizzard

Kanezaka

The latest map in Overwatch has a game-breaking issue as players have found ways to break out of Kanezaka for the easiest kills possible.

While the new location is the first new map in almost two years, it hasn’t come without issues. Kanezaka was only just released on January 12 but players are already uncovering some devastating problems on the map. 

Exclusive to the Deathmatch game type, the map layout is designed for fast-paced action rather than objective play. With that in mind, positioning is everything. Getting the jump on your enemies could lead to a swift victory.

Unfortunately, certain players have taken that approach to an all-new level by breaking out of the map. A powerful glitch spot on Kanezaka is allowing for free eliminations so here’s what you need to look out for.

Why is there a Hanzo in the wall, Jeff? from Overwatch

“Why is there a Hanzo in the wall?” Reddit user ‘Zedjestic’ asked in a January 26 post. While cruising through the new map as McCree, they were knocked down by an opposing Hanzo sticking out of a wall. 

All that could be seen was Hanzo’s bow and a single hand glitching through the surface. Returning fire was near impossible as his hitbox was out of view. 

It turns out Hanzo isn’t the only hero that can make their way to this spot either. A similar video from Reddit user ‘pizza2791’ reveals the exact pathing to break out of the map. Jumping through to that particular broken wall is just the beginning, however.

Through this glitch, you can just about fly through any terrain, glitch through any building, and entirely break free from the boundaries of the map.

Pharah Out of Map Kanezaka from Overwatch

Given how Kanezaka is the newest addition to Overwatch, it’s going to be the most popular pick for Deathmatch for a good while. This means you’ll need to look out for players trying to use this exploit to their advantage.

It doesn’t look like there’s any way to damage heroes inside the terrain, not even with ultimate, so your best bet is to just avoid the area altogether.

Pokemon

How to complete the Johto Challenge in Pokemon Go

Published: 27/Jan/2021

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Pokemon Go Johto Collection Challenge
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is celebrating the Johto region with a new Johto Collection Challenge for players to take part in. Here’s everything you need to know on how to complete it and what kind of rewards are up for grabs.

Pokemon Go trainers have had a busy start to 2021. They’ve already smashed through a Sinnoh Collection Challenge and Hoenn Collection Challenge. And with a special event locked in to celebrate the franchise’s 25th anniversary in February, it’s only going to get busier.

In the meantime, though, we still have a new Johto Collection Challenge to complete. It celebrates the Johto Region, which was first introduced in Generation II’s Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal. It was also re-introduced in Generation IV’s HeartGold and HeartSilver.

Pokemon Go trainers who want to complete the challenge need to find and catch nine specific Pokemon before the event ends. If they’re successful, they’ll be rewarded for their efforts.

The Pokemon Company
Chikorita, Cyndaquil, and Totodile were the starting Pokemon in the Johto region.

How to complete Pokemon Go’s Johto Collection Challenge

You must catch each of the following Pokemon to complete the Johto Collection Challenge:

  • Chikorita
  • Cyndaquil
  • Larvitar
  • Miltank
  • Murkrow
  • Smeargle
  • Sudowoodo
  • Sunkern
  • Totodile

These Pokemon will appear more frequently in the Wild during the event, making them easier to find and catch. However, there are a few other ways to increase your chances of encountering them, too. In fact, some can only be obtained through alternative methods.

For example, Smeargle will only appear when photobombing in the Snapshot feature. Similarly, Larvitar needs to be hatched from 5km Eggs.

Pokemon Go Johto Collection Challenge
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Pokemon Go players can only catch Smeargle after an unexpected photobomb.

Sudowoodo, on the other hand, can only be encountered by completing event-exclusive research tasks. The good news, though, is that they can be used to obtain most of the other pokemon, too. Here’s a list of all the research tasks and which Pokemon encounters they lead to.

  • Use two Berries to help catch Pokemon – Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile
  • Use seven Berries to help catch Pokemon – Miltank
  • Take a Snapshot of your Buddy – Chinchou, Mareep
  • Catch five Grass-type Pokemon – Sudowoodo
Pokemon Go Johto Collection Challenge
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Sudowoodo is only available by completing an event-exclusive research task.

Pokemon Go Johto Collection Challenge rewards

Pokemon Go trainers who complete the Johto Collection Challenge will receive some decent rewards, including 15 Poké Balls, 10 Ultra Balls, and an Incense.

Trainers will also be able to add to their new Elite Collector medal.

If you want to finish the challenge, you better start soon! The event ends on January 31 at 8 PM local time, which means there isn’t much time to get it done. However, if you follow this guide, it should be a piece of cake.