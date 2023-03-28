Fairy Tail creator impressed with Overwatch 2 One Punch Man collab

Fairy Tail creator was left impressed after buying the Overwatch 2 One Punch Man collab skins, his positive response causing fans to now want a Fairy Tail crossover with Overwatch 2.

Fairy Tail is probably one of the most popular Shonen manga from the 2000s, with a diehard fan base who will go to bat for the franchise day in and day out. However, the franchise, to the dismay of many fans, has not gotten many crossovers over its history.

In a tweet, Hiro Mashima, creator of Fairy Tail, posted a picture of the Overwatch 2 collab with One Punch Man talking about how he purchased the collab skin. A surprising part of the image is that he actually owns all of Doomfist’s skins.

Yusuke Murata, the illustrator of OPM, thanked Mashima for buying the collab skin, and even mentioned how he still needs to check out the game and play it with the skin.

Fairy Tail creator expressed his appreciation for Overwatch 2 One Punch Man collaboration

Mashima responded back, complementing his work with overwatch, calling it a great collaboration.

It’s quite obvious Mashima is a big fan of Overwatch. As he has done fanart of D.VA in the past, and you obviously aren’t buying every single Doomfist skin if you’re just checking out the game.

And Mashima’s tweet immediately roused fans into asking if Fairy Tail would ever crossover with Overwatch. Fairy Tail has only ever done one crossover, with The Seven Deadly sins, another shonen manga, and fans have been left wanting more.

A Overwatch collab could very much come true, as not only are Overwatch’s devs quite open to collabs since the OPM skins. In addition, they all seem to be big fans of other shonen animes like Dragon Ball and Naruto, so it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if they too were Fairy Tail fans.

But for now, Fairy Tail and Overwatch fans will have to wait and see if Mashima would want his beloved manga to crossover with Overwatch.