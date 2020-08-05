Elite Genji guide reveals how Overwatch players can win against any hero

Overwatch content creator Nathan ‘Karq’ Chan has released a new video, featuring Genji specialist Necros, on how to dominate the entire cast using the cyborg ninja.

Genji has been a controversial hero recently thanks to a series of buffs to his secondary fire and spread, and began to dominate the ladder - and even the Overwatch League. Since then, he was slightly nerfed, but is now in a generally good spot.

Advertisement

Twitch streamer Necros went over every hero in the game as part of the “1 tip vs every hero” guide, but began by giving a general tip that every Genji player should follow.

Read More: Every new Overwatch Summer Games 2020 skin

According to Necros, players should try to farm up their Dragon Blade Ultimate as quickly as possible - and the best way to do that is by poking at tanks. While squishy targets are still good to go after when they’re isolated, Dragon Blade is important to charge as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Moving onto the tanks, the European streamer suggests not deflecting Orisa’s Halt back at her, but instead, look to deflect the follow-up damage from her team.

He also recommends trying to get behind the Orisa or from an angle away from her shield to pressure her in order to build up Blade.

On to Reinhardt, one thing every player should know is that it’s possible to jump over his Earthshatter. “Reins will normally try to Shatter you the moment they see you dashing to one of their teammates,” he explained. “So try to double jump as soon as your dash finishes.”

Advertisement

Additionally, Deflect will block all the damage from Reinhardt’s hammer swings, but it won’t send the damage back to him. Use this if you’re waiting for Dash to come back off cooldown.

Against Sigma, Necros advises avoiding his Ultimate at all costs by killing a target with Blade and then quickly dashing to safety before he can land Gravitic Flux on you.

Moving to the DPS cast, when fighting Ashe, it’s best to flank her and approaching without using Dash. Land from primary fires and then deflect her Coach Gun. From there, Dash into her and land a secondary fire into melee for a quick kill.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kx8YBAN9kuw

When fighting Echo, one big tip to keep in mind is that eliminating her when she’s in a duplicated form will not reset Dash. This is important to remember, as it can be the difference between getting multiple kills with Blade and coming up empty-handed.

Read More: Overwatch 2 devs hint at team tournament mode

Versus Pharah, Necro’s best tip is to make use of double jump by first climbing to high ground, Dash, jump and spam her with secondary fire. This will allow you to land a few shots onto her before falling down.

Now, on to supports, Ana is difficult to engage when she has Biotic Grenade available, so it’s advised to only go in when it’s on cool down. A nice tip is to double jump after using dash when Blading to dodge her Sleep Dart and secure a kill.

Finally, against Moira, she’s a bad target to go after with Blade, because Fade can get her to safety. However, when she’s using Coalescence, she is vulnerable to NanoBlade because she cannot Fade away. It’s possible to kill her without Nano, but it will probably take more than two swings.

With all these tips at your disposal, ranking up in Overwatch with Genji should be a breeze. Just remember to farm up that Dragon Blade and know what to expect in each match up.