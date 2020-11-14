 Dramatic anime Overwatch video shows how powerful Nano Genji feels - Dexerto
Logo
Overwatch

Dramatic anime Overwatch video shows how powerful Nano Genji feels

Published: 14/Nov/2020 3:09

by Theo Salaun
genji dragon blade
Blizzard Entertainment

Share

Ana Genji

If you’ve played Overwatch, you know how intimidating a Genji with Nano Boost can be. If you’ve watched anime, you know how intimidating a hero with new power can be. Now, you can experience both at the same time thanks to a fan’s short video.

In Dragon Ball Z, fans got to see Goku go from being a little boy to a giant ape and eventually to a strong man with big pecs and a bigger heart. And then that strong man glowed red when he mastered Kaio-Ken (and even redder when he got to Kaio-Ken 20). Then he got blonde hair, and more powerful, when he turned Super Saiyan. 

And so on and so forth, all the way up until Perfected Ultra Instinct Goku, whose 12.5 septillion power level is a good deal higher than little Goku’s was in the beginning of the whole thing.

Now, in Blizzard’s Overwatch universe, Genji doesn’t get quite as powerful as Goku eventually does, but the sneaky swordsman does power up significantly, especially when a friendly Ana is on his side. Thanks to a video from ‘lvlupllifting’ on Twitter, the experience of a Nano Genji has now been dramatized in true anime form.

When Genji activates his Dragonblade ultimate, his speed is buffed by 30 percent and he unsheathes a katana capable of doling out 120 damage per swing. When Ana uses her Nano Boost ultimate on a teammate, they receive a 30-percent boost to their damage and to their damage resistance.

It is therefore not surprising that a Genji boosted by two ultimates feels akin to an anime character whose power levels have skyrocketed multiple tiers. As such, lvluplifting’s depiction of the Ana and Genji relationship feels particularly accurate.

With subtitles, a guttural Japanese voice, meant to embody Ana’s spirit, lets Genji know that the power boost is coming: “I have Nano, hold on Genji! Hone it to the utmost limit! Become the most durable blade of all!”

genji nano ana
YouTube, Displined
The relationship between a Genji and his Ana is a storied one.

Upon receiving the electric power surge, Genji remarks with surprised excitement: “First form…Thunderclap and Flash! BBQ Chicken!” He then proceeds to cut down the opposition swiftly and with great honor.

It remains unclear if the Japanese words spoken are, in fact, the words subtitled below. But who are we to nitpick art, rather than simply appreciate its energy?

Entertainment

How to watch EGLX: Rising Stars, Warzone, Fortnite, Among Us tournaments

Published: 11/Nov/2020 11:57 Updated: 11/Nov/2020 13:56

by Jacob Hale
EGLX 2020 how to watch
EGLX

Share

EGLX Luminosity Gaming

EGLX is back: the event, usually held in Toronto, Canada, brings gamers together for a weekend of various gaming experiences. This year, though, it’s all online: here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The Enthusiast Gaming Live Experience takes place across four days in November, with tournaments in fan-favorite games like Warzone, Fortnite and Among Us, as well as giving up-and-coming streamers the opportunity to show their talent and earn a contract with esports org Luminosity Gaming.

So, let us explain what’s in store for the week and how you can tune in.

When is EGLX and how can you tune in?

Not only can you watch the EGLX stream on their official website, but it will also be available on their Twitch channel, which we’ve embedded here so you can easily jump into the action.

The event lasts from Tuesday, November 10, to Friday, November 13. You can find the full schedule for the week below.

EGLX 2020 schedule

EGLX hosts a number of different events, tournaments and activities for fans and players to take part in.

Here’s the full schedule for EGLX 2020 (all times EST):

Tuesday, November 10

  • 12:00pm — 2:00pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 2:00pm — 5:00pm: RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament
  • 5.30pm — 6.30pm: Fextralife
  • 7:00pm — 8.30pm: Slay Vs. Ft. GoldLink
  • 9:00pm — 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 — Day 1

Wednesday, November 11

  • 12:00pm – 1:00pm: VennTV
  • 1:30pm – 2:30pm: Escapist Magazine Game Showcase
  • 3:00pm – 4:30pm: Special Announcement
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Wisecrack “Show Me The Meaning” Podcast
  • 5:45pm – 6:45pm: FextraLife
  • 7:00pm – 8:30pm: Gamers Got Talent
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Top 8 – Day 2

Thursday, November 12

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 4:30pm: Fortnite Tournament
  • 5:00pm – 6:00pm: FextraLife
  • 6:00pm – 7:00pm: ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”
  • 8:00pm – 10:00pm: The Dating Game

Friday, November 13

  • 12:00pm – 2:00pm: Pocket Gamer Launchpad
  • 2:30pm – 3:30pm: Dedreviil
  • 4:00pm – 5:00pm: The Sims Resource Live
  • 5:30pm – 8:30pm: xQc Amoung Us Tournament
  • 9:00pm – 11:00pm: Rising Stars Finale
  • 11:00pm – 12:00am: ZHU Afterparty

What are all these different shows and activities?

Rising Stars

EGLX Rising Stars The Finale
EGLX
Rising Stars sees aspiring streamers compete for a spot on LG.

Rising Stars is a reality competition to discover the next gaming superstar. Before EGLX, contestants fought through a gauntlet to impress a panel of Luminosity Gaming judges. The semi-finals on November 10, 11 and the finale on November 13 will feature Luminosity Gaming’s top judge xQc!

The judges will vote for the best new streamer, who will be signed to LG and win $100,000.

RockyNoHands Warzone Tournament

An invitational tournament supporting the Christopher Reeve Foundation, hosted by Luminosity’s RockyNoHands, held exclusively for Paraplegic players that use the QuadStick.

Fortnite Tournament

An invitational tournament where seven teams will go up against Luminosity Gaming’s Fortnite players Keys, Slackes, & Jampers.

Gamers Got Talent

A fun, laid-back talent show for gamers with talent.

ArcadeCloud’s “The Squad”

Join the cast of ArcadeCloud’s ‘The Squad’ as they discuss their favorite episodes, and release a new Squad episode live.

The Dating Game

TikTok and gaming influencers find love. A dating show hosted by Luminosity Gaming’s Allenownz.

xQc Among Us tournament

An invitational celebrity tournament featuring one lucky fan and Luminosity Gaming’s top talent including xQc, Fresh, Muselk, Anomaly, and more!

So, make sure you tune in when the action kicks off on November 10!