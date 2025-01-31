DPS Doomfist is returning to Overwatch but with a catch

Smashing news for all Doomfist mains out there, Damage Doomfist is coming back to Overwatch, but with one major caveat.

Doomfist mains who desperately miss his old DPS role should get excited because Damage Doomfist is returning to Overwatch later in early February. For those who haven’t played the original, Doomfist was originally a DPS character before being reworked into a tank for Overwatch 2.

Unfortunately, there is one major caveat to this, as this change will only be temporary and limited to one mode. On top of that, you’ll have to subject yourself to one of the most controversial metas in Overwatch history: the Moth Meta, featuring a super OP version of Mercy. While this might be good news for dedicated Mercy mains, it’s perhaps terrifying for others.

DPS Doomfist making a return

For those who are ready for the return of Moth Mercy (anything in the name of Doomfist), you’ll be able to relive Doomfist’s reign as a dive DPS during the next Overwatch Classic event, which will bring players back to the era of instant rezzes and elongated fights.

Moth meta is one of Overwatch’s most infamous metas. If you haven’t played during this era of Overwatch, Mercy’s kit was originally much stronger. As the result of an extensive rework, Mercy gained her “Valkyrie” ultimate, but also had instantaneous resurrects.

Blizzard

On top of that, Mercy’s rez ability reset after using her ultimate and was on a much shorter cooldown. This meant that in a major fight, Mercy could rez an ally, pop Valkyrie, rez again, and then rez during the conclusion of her ultimate.

Of course, what may excite other players is Doomfist’s old kit returning to the game. Doomfist wasn’t always a tank. Aside from generally having more damage, DPS Doomfist had more CC and movement tech with his Rising Uppercut ability, which sent enemies flying in the air, dealt respectable damage and gave Doomfist some vertical mobility.

Moth meta will return as an Overwatch Classic event from February 4 to February 17. This mode is, of course, another 6v6 format, and should also feature the return of Sombra and Orisa’s old kit. (Welcome back, bongos!)