Doomfist mains demand Overwatch 2 devs fix over 20 “severe” bugs

Through the ups and downs of being a Doomfist main, some Overwatch 2 players are committed to sticking with their favorite hero. A few of the most dedicated mains have put together a massive list of known bugs and have been pleading for fixes.

Doomfist was the best tank in Overwatch 2. For about a week. Other than that brief reign as the king of the role, he’s been one of the least played and most difficult tanks in the game.

For those who know Doomfist’s kit in and out, however, he certainly isn’t the worst tank in Overwatch 2. The hero still has a lot of potential in the right hands, especially with how high his skill ceiling is.

That said, those who play this hero most have noticed that he has bugs. A lot of bugs. So many, in fact, that a few dedicated Doomfist mains have put together a 15-page long document complete with a rating scale for how game-breaking these bugs are. And, according to their scale, over 20 of the 42 total bugs require immediate attention from Overwatch 2 developers.

Doomfist mains create massive bug log for Overwatch 2 devs

For some Overwatch 2 players, they open the game and play whatever they want. Maybe they feel like playing support today? Or perhaps off-roling into DPS to practice their aim and try out a new hero?

For others, they don’t play Overwatch 2. They play Doomfist. In a game balanced around swapping heroes to fit the occasion and counter the enemy team, maining one hero takes a lot of resolve and ingenuity. Meanwhile, the current rank 1 player on Overwatch 2 only plays Doomfist.

Every character in Overwatch 2 has its one-tricks that push the bounds of what’s possible on their favorite hero, but Doomfist mains’ passion is near-unrivaled. So much so that a group of Doomfist players have put together a novel-length document outlining every single bug in his kit.

Just one of many bugs logged in the lengthy 15 page document.

Not only does the log describe the bugs in detail, it also rates them by how disruptive they are to the game and, in some cases, has diagrams that accompany several videos with evidence that these bugs are replicable and common occurrences for Doomfist players.

There’s also an accompanying video that shows many of these bugs in action. These include Doomfist’s abilities landing and not doing damage (or his Rocket Punch just phasing through a target entirely), his passive not working properly with his abilities, his ultimate not giving him an enhanced Rocket Punch, and many more.

The amount of detail and care put into the creation of this document, and shows the love and effort that these devoted Overwatch 2 players have put into trying to improve their experience playing their favorite hero. Now, the devs have the monumental task ahead of trying to fix all these bugs.