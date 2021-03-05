Devastating Overwatch Reinhardt & D.Va combo deletes enemy teams - Dexerto

Overwatch’s D.Va and Reinhardt have become staple picks within the game’s tank pool. This insane combo can wipe the entire enemy team in one go, and here’s how to do it.

Any Overwatch player will tell you that when it comes to team composition it’s vital that you try to select heroes that compliment each other. While most don’t care too much about your team in Quick Play, when it comes to ranked it’s time to get tactical.

Advertisement

D.Va is at the heart of a lot of teams, and some newly discovered “trick shots” using the Korean idol’s bomb and Symmetra’s teleporter have swept through the Overwatch community.

It turns out, though, that there’s a new way to cause chaos with D.Va if she’s paired up with tank ally Reinhardt.

Advertisement

D.Va & Reinhardt trick is an easy 6k

While this trick isn’t revolutionary, it’s worth trying to learn in order to create some truly game changing combos.

The steps are pretty simple:

Advertisement

Drop D.Va’s Self Destruct ultimate.

Have your ally Reinhardt Charge into the MEKA.

Aim for the enemy team, and you’re good to go!

With this trick, however, you need to make sure that you and your German comrade are on the same page. Timing is everything, as well as ensuring that you get the best angle in order to cause the highest amount of damage.

The clip below shows this trick in action, however unfortunately the attacking Reinhardt pushes the defending D.Va’s exploding MEKA into his own team, subsequently earning the K-pop idol a 6k wipe and a solo team kill.

Advertisement

While it’s likely that the attacking side weren’t particularly pleased at their teammate’s misplay, the clip is shows off just how deadly this combination can be. So grab a trusty Reinhardt main and give this one a go, but make sure you do actually trust them!