Demonic Overwatch skin concept turns Mercy into a hellish demon

Overwatch’s Mercy is known for her kindhearted spirit and lifesaving abilities, but this new skin concept has transformed the archetypal support into a fiery demon.

Mercy is one of the most instantly recognizable heroes in Overwatch. Not only is she the game’s most iconic support character, but she is also one of the most popular picks in the game. Her kit is tailored purely around healing her teammates and resurrecting them with lifesaving heals during combat.

This obviously makes her an integral part of any comp looking to stave off the icy clutches of death. This kind-hearted and supportive nature is shown in Mercy’s original design, where the field medic can be seen wearing a white Valkyrie suit, golden halo, and angelic wings. It’s this design that has led many Overwatch fans to create their very own fan concepts.

From Sailor Moon and Disney crossovers to creepy plague doctor-inspired cosplays, there have been plenty of fan concepts. However, the latest Mercy mashup has transformed the angelic support into a fiery demon.

Demonic Mercy Overwatch skin idea

While eagle-eyed Mercy mains will undoubtedly know that the support already has her own devil skin, but concept artist Luca Albrecht shared their own version of this fiery cosmetic. The detailed design has changed Mercy’s pale skin to that of a blood-red tone, giving her a more sinister look.

Her wings are no longer mechanical in nature and appear to be a part of her body, while her legs have been transformed into hooves – a theme that is associated with depictions of demons.

Meanwhile, Mercy’s head features curved yellow-tinted horns, jet black hair, and piercing golden eyes. The look is rounded off with intricate gold and black armor that covers her neck, chest, and waist. There are even a number of decorative bracelets that appear on her arms and legs.

It’s clear that Luca Albrecht has put a lot of time and effort into creating this devilish design and we can’t wait to see what they come up with next.