Dafran literally jumps on a Roadhog’s head in hilarious Overwatch trick play

Former Overwatch League pro-turned-farmer Daniel ‘Dafran’ Francesca showed off one of his craziest tricks yet by literally jumping on an enemy Roadhog’s head as Soldier 76.

The Danish DPS sensation is one of Overwatch’s most popular Twitch streamers, and while he has had his fair share of controversies over the years (even recently fighting with Pokimane), there’s no doubt that he’s incredibly skilled at games.

Despite not playing competitively anymore and even owning a farm now, Francesca definitely still has what it takes to perform at a high level, and one of his most recent highlights shows just that.

In a match on Lijang Tower, Dafran locked the legs and was trying to make it across the bridge when a Roadhog blocked his path. Rather than try to take a losing fight against the 600 HP behemoth, Dafran pulled off some ankle-breaking movement mechanics that have to be seen to be believed.

After dodging hooks and shotgun shots at point-blank range as if he were Neo from The Matrix, Dafran jumped onto the enemy Hog and made it over the wall where he fragged out.

The Twitch streamer couldn’t help but laugh hysterically at what he just did, seemingly impressed with himself (or just shocked that he was able to fool the Hog player so badly).

If things weren’t already embarrassing enough for the off-tank, the former Atlanta Reign superstar ended up securing the final blow on him, as Dafran lead his team to victory on the KOTH map.

“Dude, I’ve always wanted to do that! Always. Finally, an opportunity to do it,” Dafran exclaimed after the game ended and loaded up the replay to see it for himself. “He’s so mad, dude!”

Being able to pull something like this off in a game is certainly rare, but the fact Dafran was able to do it with such confidence and precision just goes to show the level he’s on, even in ranked.

Hopefully, we see more of what Dafran has to offer when Overwatch 2 finally releases and new heroes are added. There’s no telling what the farmer will really be capable of.