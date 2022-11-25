Dafran baffled after Overwatch 2 payload C9 somehow ends in a draw

Michael Gwilliam is a writer at Dexerto based in Ottawa, Ontario. He specializes in Overwatch, Smash, influencers, and Twitch culture. Gwilliam has written for sites across Canada including the Toronto Sun. You can contact him at michael.gwilliam@dexerto.com or on Twitter @TheGwilliam

Overwatch 2 Twitch streamer Dafran was left completely in awe after his payload match ended in a bizarre draw.

Draws in Overwatch 2 are much rarer than they were in the first game thanks to the removal of the dreaded tie-ridden 2CP game mode, but that doesn’t mean they don’t exist in the sequel.

While most ties in Overwatch 2 take place on Hybrid maps where neither team succeeds in taking a percentage of the objective, there are ways to tie on both Push and even Escort.

During a recent Twitch stream, the former Overwatch pro was utterly baffled at the result of his game on Dorado as it ended in a way he had never experienced before.

Article continues after ad

Check out the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on Amazon.

Dafran shocked at Overwatch 2 payload draw

The Danish DPS star’s Dorado game went down to the wire with his team already capturing five points during their overtime push.

As the final fight commenced with Dafran’s team trying drastically to get the enemies off the payload, many ultimates were exchanged as the foe’s seemed to be only 0.01M away from victory.

Despite the man advantage and the streamer about to have his BOB ready to go, the match ended in a draw, confusing the Top 500 player.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Huh? Draw? How?!” he exclaimed. “A draw, dude?”

Article continues after ad

As it turned out, the match seemed bound to end in a tie even if Dafran’s team won the final fight, because of where the payload was. On Dorado, capturing the second point opens a door that the cart will automatically pass through.

“Oh, because of the door!” he remarked. “It has to move in the door. That’s the first time I’ve ever seen a draw on f**king payload. What the f**k. I thought we lost. I mean, it makes sense.”

After watching the replay, Dafran discovered that the enemy team C9’d (a term for a team gets off the objective) and it cost them big time.

Article continues after ad

Basically, had the enemy team stayed on the payload, they could have clutched out the fight and won the match, but instead, it ended in a 5-5 tie.

This is definitely something that you should keep in mind for their own ranked games to ensure that you pick up that W to rank up instead of having a tie count against you.

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.