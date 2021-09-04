D.Va Overwatch skin fan crossover makes her the ultimate Pokemon master

One Overwatch fan and artist has come up with an amazing skin design for D.Va that turns the tank into a Pokemon trainer, and her mech wasn’t left out either.

We’ve seen a ton of great skins for Hana Song over the years. From in-game skins, to those that only exist in Heroes of the Storm and as fan-made ideas.

One of the best designs we’ve seen yet combines the fan-favorite Tank hero with Pokemon, and gives D.Va her very own Pikachu to boot.

Created by artist and Overwatch fan Amanda Perez, who generously posted it to Reddit, the skin idea makes D.Va into a Pokemon master who could give Ash a run for his money.

Advertisement

Her headgear and Bunny Blaster have been given an electric mouse makeover, and that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Her MEKA is what really steals the show, as it’s been completely transformed into a massive Pikachu.

Read More: Insane Overwatch trick lets Sombra instantly disable turrets with Translocator

It is a bit jarring at first, to see D.Va sitting in what’s basically this gigantic Pokemon’s mouth, but it’s actually a super creative way to reimagine the well-known mech.

You can almost hear Hana yelling “MEKA, I choose you!” Besides a voice line we also hope that this skin would also come with an electric effect when you activate Self-Destruct.

Advertisement

Sadly, this skin is just an idea at this point, and Blizzard has shown no signs of a crossover event, especially one as huge as Pokemon, anytime in the near future.

It would undoubtedly be a huge hit if it were included in game, but for now we’ll just have to settle for the available skins probably until Overwatch 2 comes out.

On that front we do have good news though, as news from the Overwatch League could mean the long-awaited sequel could be arriving — in one form or another — sometime early in 2022.