Clockwork Zenyatta Overwatch 2: How to unlock

The first batch of legendary League skins have been released in Overwatch 2, among them is the highly desired Clockwork Zenyatta skin. Here’s how you can unlock it.

The release of Overwatch 2 has brought plenty of new and seasoned players back into the chaos of battle. With them come some new heroes for you to enjoy along with some brand new legendary League skins like the Overwatch 2 Clockwork Zenyatta skin.

Heavily inspired by the retired Overwatch player Matthew “Clockwork” Dias of the Houston Outlaws. The legendary skin fits perfectly on the support hero Zenyatta. We’ve got how you can unlock it and just how many League tokens it will set you back.

How to unlock the Clockwork Zenyatta skin in Overwatch 2

Luckily, if you want to unlock the Clockwork Zenyatta skin, you won’t need to complete any challenges, however, you will need a good amount of League Tokens.

The Clockwork Zenyatta skin is located in the League store and can be purchased as a single skin for 300 League Tokens. The price for legendary League skins has increased notably since the original Overwatch. The first game sold these skins for 200 League Tokens, 100 Tokens cheaper than Overwatch 2. This increase and the raising of Token prices in the first place makes the Clockwork Zenyatta skin priced at around $18.

Alternatively, if you want to get more skins for your money, you can buy the 2022 Season Bundle which will unlock the Clockwork Zenyatta, Happi, Luchador, and Royal Knight skins for 750 League Tokens. Doing so will save you a considerable amount of Tokens and will give you four skins to use.

That’s how you can unlock the legendary Clockwork Zenyatta skin in Overwatch 2. While getting the League Tokens together, take a look at some of our Overwatch 2 guides:

