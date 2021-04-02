Clever Overwatch trick makes D.Va bomb totally useless - Dexerto

D.Va’s ultimate is one of Overwatch’s most difficult abilities to counter, but one player has devised cleaver trick that helps you dodge Self Destruct on Hanamura.

Korean tank D.Va has become one of Overwatch’s most played heroes in both the casual and competitive spheres.

While a cheeky little Overwatch trick has surfaced that makes her fellow tank, Reinhardt, even more of a main to play into, there’s a new way to counter D.Va’s devastating self destruct.

So, if you’re sick and tired of getting massacred on Hanamura by the cute but deadly, here’s what you need to do.

How to counter D.Va in Overwatch

Hanamura can either be a pretty quick or a pretty long map, especially when trying to wrestle Point B from the grips of the defending squad.

One of the best placements for an attacking D.Va to drop her ult at, though, is right at the back of the inner temple to the right hand side, as it blocks access both to the defensive spawn and the staircase that gives defenders the high ground.

It turns out, though, that if you time it just right, you can jump over her shockwave and decimate baby D.VA before she can remech.

All you need to do is:

Retreat halfway the stairs. Wait for D.VA’s ult to almost expire. Jump into the ceiling alcove just as the shockwave drops. Surprise the attacking D.Va and decimate the attacking team.

While the player above is playing Zenyatta, this trick works perfectly on any hero. For ease, though, it might be worth trying out Pharah or Echo because of their ability to levitate.

Sure, you’ll still need to jump, but at least then you can control your fall rate instead of jumping and hoping for the best.

Tricks like this are great because they waste key ultimates, and bait in the attacking side who believe they’ve taken out at least one of the defenders. So give it a go and make sure you time that jump just right!