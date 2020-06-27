Clever Overwatch trick makes Baptiste’s Immortality Field even stronger

Baptiste’s Immortality Field ability is already one of the strongest in all of Overwatch, but players have discovered a way to make it harder to destroy—suggesting intriguing possibilities.

Baptiste’s Immortality Field is probably a stronger ability than his ultimate, and the only true way to counter it is to destroy the lamp. Smart Baptistes will therefore put their invincibility-granting disco ball around a corner so it’s hard to hit, but players have discovered you can also hide it vertically.

The immortality drone has 200 HP and therefore requires some bursting down. For example, a Reinhardt can drop it in four swings. So it’s good practice to place the lamp around a corner so that your team can fight comfortably within its range while not directly putting it in harm’s way.

The only issue is that, when cast normally, the drone levitates around 2.5 meters high—making it a sitting duck for someone who takes an off-angle to destroy it. Even if a Reinhardt or Orisa commits to defending the lamp, its top should still be vulnerable to attack. But this can be circumvented by a trick Redditor ‘Alexandros_A’ has shown on Havana.

Using the overhanging ledge of the early Havana curb, an Immortality Field can be thrown so that it treats the curb like a ceiling and stays very low to the ground. While this makes the lamp more vulnerable to splash damage and abilities that otherwise couldn’t hurt it, like Torbjorn’s Molten Core, it also protects the lamp from flankers.

In the Havana example, a defender could typically go through the Viola y Orsino bar (on the attacker’s left as the Payload moves toward Point A’s only choke point corner) and quickly shoot down the lamp. But by getting it below the curb, it would be impossible to hit without committing to jumping down onto the street.

This is obviously a very niche situation, as it requires an overhanging ledge on a low surface to work and is only effective because of this particular point’s layout—as defenders wouldn’t be able to take a good angle at it without sacrificing their preferred corner hold. But it does raise some intriguing upside.

Hiding an Immortality Field around a corner already makes the ability much more effective.

If players can figure out places where they can both hide it around a corner and keep it low enough that a shield or surface easily protects it further, then that just doubles efficacy and forces the other team to wait out its eight-second duration.