Classic Overwatch skins return in last chance to buy before Overwatch 2

Blizzard are giving Overwatch one last chance to secure their favorite skins, emotes, and other cosmetics, ahead of the long-awaited release of Overwatch 2.

After years of waiting patiently, Overwatch 2 is set to arrive on October 4, and players can’t wait to see what Blizzard has in store for the next chapter of their successful hero shooter.

As we enter the final weeks of the original’s game lifespan, many players may be reflecting on the last six years and the hundreds of hours of entertainment that Overwatch has provided. They may also be ruing the seasonal skins and cosmetics they missed out on, which now haunt them in every match.

Luckily, Blizzard is giving players one last chance to secure any items they missed out on before the launch of Overwatch 2.

Blizzard offer last chance to buy Overwatch cosmetics before Overwatch 2

In the six years since Overwatch’s release, Blizzard has dropped plenty of limited, seasonal cosmetics for its many Heroes, from Halloween-themed skins to Christmas emotes.

Those that couldn’t purchase the items at the time for whatever reason looked set to miss out forever, especially when the devs confirmed that unlocks will carry over into Overwatch 2.

Now, as of September 13, players have a final opportunity to pick up any unlockables they want to take with them into Overwatch 2, whether it be with currency earned in-game, or using real money.

The news was revealed by OverwatchNaeri on Twitter, who said: “Starting today, you can purchase all Overwatch seasonal skins, highlights, emotes, and more.”

The offer is only available until Overwatch 2 releases on October 4, so you’ll need to act fast if there are any festive or spooky skins that you still haven’t unlocked.

Naeri also mentioned that once the sequel arrives, all loot boxes from Overwatch will be removed as the game is set to be retired. However, certain skins from the original will still be available in Overwatch 2, but these are unlikely to be seasonal items.

While this is a great opportunity to pick up those elusive skins, don’t worry, the rest of your inventory will still be waiting for you in Overwatch 2. With a new Hero, Sojurn, and a Battle Pass to look forward to, there will be no shortage of cosmetics for you to unlock.