 Cheeky Overwatch trick turns Wrecking Ball into a stealth master - Dexerto
Overwatch

Cheeky Overwatch trick turns Wrecking Ball into a stealth master

Published: 4/Feb/2021 11:43

by Lauren Bergin
Overwatch Wrecking Ball Eichenwalde Payloat
Blizzard Entertainment

Wrecking Ball

Overwatch tank mains love causing some chaos on Wrecking Ball, better known as Hammond. This new trick will make the seemingly bulky little rodent into a stealth master. 

When it comes to Wrecking Ball you either love him or hate him. What can’t be denied, though, is that he’s hardly the hero that comes to mind if you want to pull off some sneaky little plays.

This is mainly because of the part of his kit that lends itself to his name – the Wrecking Ball. While fans have been busy transforming the robotic orb into the globe or an axolotl fish bowl, it’s pretty hard for any of us to imagine a covert style Hammond play.

Enter Reddit user FerretSummoner, who has managed to turn the adorable hamster into a master of all things clandestine.

Blizzard Entertainment
It’s safe to say that you usually see Wrecking Ball coming.

Wrecking Ball trick lets him evade with ease

As seen in a recent Reddit video a new trick has emerged that proves that, just because you’re a hamster in a massive mechanical ball doesn’t mean you can’t be great at hide and seek.

Pulling this off on Eichenwalde, Hammond is seen launching himself into the backline, only to collide with the payload. While things seem like they’re going to take an unfortunate turn, the enemy team completely ignore him, and the payload starts to rumble towards its destination.

By the time the unfortunate enemy Reinhardt gets to the mischievous rodent, the payload has landed and Hammond single handedly wins the game for their team.

Hammond is pretty stealthy for how large he is… from r/Overwatch

A trick or sheer luck?

It’s pretty clear that the enemy team aren’t exactly on the ball (get it?) in this game, but this trick actually has its uses.

While a lot of players focus entirely on padding out their KDA, it’s easy to only see red throughout your matches. This creates the perfect loophole for players to exploit.

So, do you fancy channelling your inner Sombra whilst playing as a tank? Give this one a go and see what happens!

Pokemon

Pokemon Valentine’s Day gift goes viral with custom Game Boy & Pokemon Blue

Published: 4/Feb/2021 11:35 Updated: 4/Feb/2021 11:39

by Daniel Megarry
Pokemon Blue Valentine's Day Gift
Nintendo / The Pokemon Company

As far as Valentine’s Day gifts go, this modified Game Boy Pocket and custom Pokemon Blue cartridge is the ultimate display of affection for gamers.

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, many people are hunting for the perfect way to show their special person that they care. Well, it might be time to give up on that quest, as this Pokemon fan has already won.

Modified Nintendo consoles and custom Pokemon roms are certainly nothing new, but Reddit user CrimsonChymist found a way to combine them both for a special Love Version as a romantic present.

In a post on the Pokemon subreddit, he explained: “Just finished my Valentine’s Day gift for my girlfriend. A modded Game Boy Pocket and a custom Pokemon Blue version cart.”

Valentine’s Day version of Pokemon Blue goes viral

Pokemon Love Version Reddit
Reddit: CrimsonChymist
CrimsonChymist’s custom Pokemon: Love Version features Eeevee as the mascot.

The present consists of a pink Game Boy Pocket and a matching cartridge, which contains a modified version of the classic 90s game Pokemon Blue and has custom ‘Love Version’ artwork featuring Eevee.

But CrimsonChymist didn’t stop there, as he actually modified the game to feature a special message when booted up. When Professor Oak appears, instead of his usual speech he says: “Happy Valentine’s Day! I love you.”

To match the design on the cartridge, all three starter Pokemon are changed to be Eevee, and he modified the game further so the rival will have a different Eeveelution depending on which starter the player picks.

Pokemon Love Version Reddit
Reddit: CrimsonChymist
The custom Pokemon game opens with a special message from Professor Oak.

“I was originally going to make the starter choices Eevee, Clefairy, and Jigglypuff but Gen 1 Jigglypuff doesn’t have any attacking moves at level 5 and I don’t have the rom hacking experience to change the movesets,” he explained.

The custom gift looks like it will win over more than just the gamer’s girlfriend, as the whole of the Pokemon subreddit has fallen in love with the idea. CrimsonChymist’s post has over 20k upvotes, and plenty of comments of praise for his creativity.

“This is fantastic! Exactly what I’d hope for if I was receiving this gift myself,” wrote one Pokemon fan. Another added: “Every mod that puts the Eevee family at the forefront is instantly among the world’s greatest mods.”

While the custom present is admittedly pretty incredible, it does mean the rest of us are going to have to up our game next Valentine’s Day to get on the same level.