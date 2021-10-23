How to change your Overwatch name for free, following Cole Cassidy’s footsteps

Overwatch is offering free name changes to all players, following in the footsteps of Cole Cassidy after his name change from Jesse McCree. Here’s how you can change your name for free ⁠— even if you have done it before.

Jesse McCree is no more in Overwatch ⁠— the cowboy DPS hero now goes by Cole Cassidy.

The name change comes after Blizzard’s workplace harassment lawsuits, with players petitioning for change since July after the hero’s namesake was implicated as being part of the now-notorious “Cosby Suite”.

Now, on October 22, they’ve followed through on their promise. They’re also allowing players to change their names as well for free ⁠— instead of forking out $10 USD for it.

Advertisement

Here’s how you can change your Overwatch name for free, following in the footsteps of Cole Cassidy as the game turns a new leaf.

As we introduce a new name, you might have the desire to do the same. We are providing a free BattleTag name change to all players. ✨ https://t.co/gYMbJd7w61 pic.twitter.com/C8gGTmCBND — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) October 22, 2021

How to change your Overwatch name for free

When you create a Battle.Net account to play all Blizzard titles ⁠— not just Overwatch ⁠— you get one free name change.

If you have already used your account’s free Battle.Net name change, you can request a new one by filing a ticket to Blizzard support before November 5. Here’s how you do that.

Go to the Battle.Net support site and file a ticket. Go to Overwatch > Account > Free BattleTag change request. Get your free change request. This might take up to four weeks to process. Once your request is approved, you can change your BattleTag for free.

From there, you can then go into your Battle.Net profile to change your name for free.

Log into your Battle.Net profile. Click into Account Details, and scroll down to the BattleTag section. Change your BattleTag to what you like, save, and game on!

Even if you don’t want to change your name right now, it’s a good idea to take advantage of the promotion to get a free name change request for the future.

Advertisement

Just be mindful, you can’t stack free name change tokens, so don’t start stockpiling them!