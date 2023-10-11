Cassidy’s “stupid” Overwatch 2 roll buff lets him tank D.Va bombs & Junkrat tires

A new Overwatch 2 buff to Cassidy lets the cowboy hero survive ultimates like D.Va’s Self-Destruct and Junkrat’s Riptire, but fans think the upgrade is just too ridiculous.

Cassidy has been in a weird spot in Overwatch 2, with the devs going back and forth between either buffing his HP, controversial Magnetic Grenade, or ranged damage in an effort to find a comfortable medium for him.

With the hero less lethal at longer ranges now, the developers decided to give his roll more utility in the form of more damage reduction in the Season 7 patch.

Now, with Combat Roll reducing damage by 75%, the cowboy has a mini version of Orisa’s Fortify, and it’s powerful enough to survive even the strongest of enemy attacks.

Overwatch 2 Cassidy buff lets him survive ultimates

As demonstrated in a post on the Overwatch subreddit, players can now roll at the very moment a point-blank D.Va bomb explodes and survive, albeit with just 25 HP remaining.

Of course, this means that he can withstand other ultimates, too, such as Junkrat’s Riptire and Tracer’s Pulse Bomb.

Still, the fact he can tank the most powerful burst damage in the game has players confused as to why the devs decided to take the hero in this direction.

“Devs really like giving an ability that either grants you 100% escape or completely absorbing it. What’s next 76’s healing pod grants him immunity?” one user rhetorically asked.

“As a Cass main, can you just give me back my old damage falloff? Thanks,” another said.

Others felt the buff was completely unneeded. “They always buff or nerf the weirdest things no one asked for,” remarked someone else while another chimed in, calling the change “stupid.”

Of course, there are other DPS heroes who can survive attacks like this, such as Mei and Reaper, but Cassidy is the first DPS who can straight-up tank such massive damage without an ability that grants immunity.

We’ll have to see if the devs decide to roll back these changes for the mid-season patch or if they commit to this new identity for Cassidy.

