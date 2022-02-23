Brutal Overwatch clip sums up why players are sick of main tank

Overwatch players who queue as tank may be a lot more likely to quickly find a game than those who queue as DPS, but a hilariously brutal clip is showing why people would rather wait for a better role.

Tanking is instrumental to success in Overwatch. As the main tank, protecting your team, making the enemy use cooldowns, and making space are all part of your job, but doing so can prove difficult with frequent use of crowd control.

Crowd control abilities in Overwatch are extremely controversial, as they effectively prevent others from being able to play, control their character, and even can greatly affect the outcome of a match.

With so many heroes having crowd control abilities, a new clip making waves on Reddit is showing exactly why main tank is not as popular as other roles in Overwatch.

Crowd control ruins player’s Overwatch game

In the clip posted by user justinhu87, a Reinhardt player attempts to move onto an enemy-controlled point on Nepal Village only to be hooked by a Roadhog and sent against the wall by his Wholehog ultimate.

Luckily, a Nano Boost by an Ana teammate helped the Reinhardt absorb a ton of the damage and some healing by a Moira ally kept his health high. Unfortunately, the barrage of CC was only just beginning.

Immediately after, the tank and his team were met with a Sigma Gravitic Flux, followed by a rock, and a Brigitte Shield Bash interrupting his Earthshatter attempt, subsequently concluding with his elimination.

While players did criticize the tank player’s gameplay, others called shenanigans on the amount of CC in the game: “Not exclusively a main tank problem. The amount of times when I play Hog and the enemy team throws every single cooldown they have on sight is staggering,” one wrote.

“That’s frustrating,” another said.

With Overwatch 2 changing the hero shooter to one tank per team and cutting down on the amount of CC, hopefully players have a lot more fun with the sequel, especially with a beta rumored to be coming very soon.