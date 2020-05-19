Broken Overwatch glitch lets players shoot through Eichenwalde wall

Twitch streamer Mihai ‘ML7’ Lupascu discovered an interesting - and potentially busted - Overwatch glitch on Eichenwalde that allows for projectiles to pass through a wall.

While playing in a Reinhardt arcade mode during a queue for a competitive match, the Romanian support specialist noticed a wall in the area leading into the Eichenwalde castle appeared bugged, with a strange black line visible through it.

“Is this a bug?” he asked with a confused look on his face. After lining up a shot, the streamer used his Fire Strike, and was stunned to see the projectile pass through the wall.

“Wait, what?!” he exclaimed, completely in shock at what he had witnessed.

Mere seconds later, Lupascu quit the arcade game to load up a custom game on Eichenwalde so he could try to replicate the wall glitch with Ana - his main hero.

“There’s no way,” he laughed while approaching the spot.

Lo and behold, ML7’s Biotic Grenade managed to pass through the wall. Not only that, but Ana’s Sleep Dart also passed through. “Are you f***ing kidding me?!”

Given how this unique interaction was so easily duplicated, it was clear that this wasn’t a miracle of quantum physics, but rather a genuine issue with the game that could potentially have some serious impact.

Just imagine a team clumped up on the other side of the wall thinking they’re protected when suddenly they get slept, grenaded and hit with a Fire Strike.

Upon some further testing, ML7 also discovered that the wall trick only works one way, so those on the other side won’t be hit.

Nonetheless, it’s a pretty significant glitch that could end up costing players games if abused. Hopefully, Blizzard is aware of the problem and fixes it before the Anniversary Event goes live on May 19.