Broken Overwatch 2 exploit lets players manipulate FPS on Junkertown

An insane FPS glitch is making the rounds in Overwatch 2 as players have uncovered a way to tank performance for both teams while on Junkertown. Here’s how it’s done and what you should look out for on the map.

It’s safe to say the launch of Overwatch 2 hasn’t quite been ideal for both fans and Blizzard alike. From catastrophic server issues to a litany of in-game bugs, it’s been a rocky few days since launch.

While developers are trying to keep on top of things, even disabling heroes at certain points due to more severe issues, the problems are only continuing to pile up. Now, a map-specific bug has reared its head with Junkertown causing headaches for players far and wide.

In the Attacker spawn there sits a random piece of scrap in the environment. Just by shooting at this object, players can instantly overwhelm the lobby and cause frame rates to drop significantly for everyone in the match.

In the blink of an eye, even those on high-end gaming rigs with the beefiest hardware will soon have their precious FPS dwindling away regardless of where they are on the map. Now while this exploit does have an impact on both teams, it’s only the attacking side that can choose when to engage with the buggy object.

Thus, with the right timing and some coordination from your squad, you can overwhelm enemy defenses on Junkertown’s first phase by diving at them while their frames struggle to keep up with the action.

That’s exactly what Aussie pro cuFFa did in a ranked game on October 18, using the exploit in his favor to help win the first team fight. By blasting the object with Zarya’s constant beam, FPS on his end alone went from 300+ down to 90. If enemies were on less advanced rigs, there’s a good chance their game all but turned into a slide show from their perspective.

In just a few seconds, Widowmaker landed a shot and defenders were at an instant disadvantage due to the glitch.

For now, Blizzard is yet to address this one head-on, so be cautious when entering Junkertown for the next few days. There’s every chance we see the map removed from ranked rotation but we’ll be sure to update you here with all the latest developments.