Brilliant Wrecking Ball design turns Hammond into a map of the Overwatch world - Dexerto

Brilliant Wrecking Ball design turns Hammond into a map of the Overwatch world

Published: 27/Jan/2021 0:13

by Bill Cooney
One creative Overwatch fan has come up with a skin design for Wrecking Bal that literally turns Hammond into a piece of Overwatch lore.

You’ll have a tough time finding a hero that’s more in vogue in Overwatch right now than Hammond and his Wrecking Ball mech. 

The hamster might be cute, but he packs plenty of firepower, mobility, and a large health pool that he can make even bigger with shields. He’s had plenty of great skins over the years, but none are quite as clever as a new design made by Redditor RevrsePalndrome, who wants to turn Wrecking Ball into a map of Earth in the Overwatch universe.

Hammond, pictured here scoping out the enemy backline for unsuspecting healers to pounce on.

Despite the constant complaints from Overwatch fans about the lack of lore or story for the game, Blizzard has steadily put more material since release that paints somewhat of a clearer picture. One thing we still don’t have though is an actual map of the world of the game itself.

Diablo, Warcraft, StarCraft, these are all Blizzard franchises that pride themselves on their maps and in-game worlds, but Overwatch fans don’t have any real idea of how Earth as a whole looks in Overwatch — other than what we can see of the Iberian Peninsula through the telescope on Horizon Lunar Colony and the globe in Watchpoint’s attacking spwan, that is.

That’s why making Wrecking Ball into an actual map of the world could be so fun. It would be a great way for Blizzard to potentially hide teasers and spoilers right under players’ noses like they’ve done before (ie: The Sombra ARG).

The only thing missing is a little spyglass for Hammond himself.

How the map would exactly look is also a mystery. We know some modern countries like the US, UK, Germany, Mexico, South Korea, and others still exist, but what about Numbani? Is it a city, a state, or a city-state? Where is it in Africa exactly? Little tidbits like this the skin could reveal would definitely be a treat.

Really, the only thing this skin could use is some kind of cartographic garb for Hammond himself, maybe a take on a famous explorer like Marco Polo or something. Give him some kind of old, floppy hat and a spyglass, and we’ll be satisfied.

We don’t have an exact date just yet, but the Lunar New Year event is coming right up. this skin probably won’t be included (sadly) but some kind of new Wrecking Ball skin definitely could be included.

Tetris legend Jonas Neubauer passes away aged 39

Published: 9/Jan/2021 13:32 Updated: 9/Jan/2021 13:58

by Luke Edwards
jonas neubauer on computer
Jonas Neubauer

Seven-time Tetris World Champion Jonas Neubauer died at the age of 39 on January 4 after a sudden medical emergency.

The American, an icon of the game, won seven of the first eight Classic Tetris World Championships (CTWC) between 2010 and 2017, finishing as runner-up in 2014 and 2018.

His influence extended far beyond his achievements in the game, as he inspired the competitors around him. In a 2018 interview with VICE, now two-time World Champion Joseph Saelee said: “I would say most of my gameplay is based off Jonas’s gameplay. I try to play exactly like him for the most part.”

Jonas was also a popular Twitch streamer, with 25k followers. Such was his greatness, he went viral in 2018 after accidentally breaking the then world record for quickest time to reach 300,000 points, achieving the feat in 1 minute and 57 seconds.

Tributes pour in for Jonas Neubauer

News of his passing was announced on his Twitter account on January 9. The message said: “He was the absolute best. We are devastated, overwhelmed with grief, and we already miss him dearly.”

The news sent shockwaves around the world of esports and gaming, with tributes pouring in to commemorate Jonas and his achievements.

Tetris paid tribute, writing “Jonas Neubauer was one of the greatest classic Tetris players of all time in skill, spirit, and kindness.”

Joseph Saelee, who stunned Jonas to win the 2018 CTWC, left a simple message that said: “Rest In Peace, Jonas.”

TSM chess grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura said: “I only had the opportunity to meet him once, but he was a very kind person who had a great enthusiasm for all games from tetris to chess and beyond.”

Chris Higgins, director of the documentary ‘Best of Five: The Tetris Champions’, described him as a “loyal son, great husband, staunch friend.”

One fan has created a digital card, free for all to sign, which will be sent to Jonas’ family, with the opportunity for people to leave a message to one of the greats of esports.