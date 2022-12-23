Boston Uprising announce stacked new Overwatch 2 roster

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Boston Uprising kicked off the Overwatch League free-agency period with a bang, announcing a star-studded 2023 roster.

The Dallas Fuel operated on cruise control in 2022, winning 20 of its 24 regular season contests before winning the league title. Dallas put a target on its back, motivating teams to re-evaluate their rosters drastically.

From December 23 through March 13, Overwatch League franchises can cobble together new-look squads during free agency. After failing to qualify, for the 2022 Playoffs, Boston Uprising made the most of its opportunity, rolling out a stacked roster.

Let’s take a look at the 2023 Boston Uprising team.

Blizzard Overwatch 2 added OWL-themed skins into the game.

Boston Uprising unveils devastating 2023 roster

On December 23, The Boston Uprising wasted no time announcing its new roster on the first day of free agency.

The team stated, “A team of warriors with one goal in mind: showing the fans why they call Boston the city of champions.”

It’s important to note that all signings are pending league approval.

Here is the complete 2023 Boston Uprising roster.

Tank: Yoo “smurf” Myeong-hwan

Yoo Myeong-hwan DPS: Kwon “ Striker ” Nam-joo

Kwon “ ” Nam-joo DPS: Jang “ Decay ” Gui-un

Jang “ ” Gui-un DPS: Ji-hyeok “birdring” Kim

Ji-hyeok Kim Support: Kim “IZaYaKI” Min-chul

Kim Min-chul Support: Lee “LeeJaeGon” Jae-gon

Lee Jae-gon Assistant GM: Mitsutoshi “ Supreme ” Sato

Mitsutoshi “ ” Sato Head Coach: Dong-soo “Dongsu” Shin

The accolades list for this roster is endless. Striker joins Boston with two OWL championships under his belt, IZaYaKI has won two straight Role Star awards, and Decay is an MVP contender just about every season.

On top of that, LeeJaeGon and Dongsu also add their own degree of pedigree, winning league championships as well.

Five players are new to the Boston, besides Striker, who had two previous stints with the franchise. Dallas will be hard to take down, but Uprising turned a lot of heads in the Overwatch 2 community after revealing its roster.