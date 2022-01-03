Bored Overwatch players now perfecting in-game basketball trick shots

After five years of Overwatch, players are now looking for new ways to mix things up while waiting for Overwatch 2. As such, some are showing off new basketball trick shots in the spawn room.

There’s a lot of stuff you can do in Overwatch. You can play ranked, arcade games, custom modes, or even… shoot a basketball around.

That latter option isn’t quite the same as playing hoops in a franchise like NBA 2K, but it has some potential. Some players like to kick off their matches by nailing a regular standing shot in the spawn room and some have even decided to get even saucier with it.

Such was the case with Reddit’s ‘TheRLBopic,’ who posted a new basketball trick shot on the OW subreddit. Before it was removed by the moderators (possibly for intimidating talent), it amassed over 1,000 upvotes – a sign of its impressiveness.

Overwatch player shows off basketball trick shot

Posted with the short clip, RLBopic just wanted to ask a simple question: “Is this a ridiculous shot or am I crazy?”

In the video proof, they shoot the ball and it clunks off of the rim. But RLBopic wasn’t fazed, proceeding to get their own rebound, hitting the ball up to themself once, and then finally hitting it again – this time straight into the hoop.

Immediately after, RLBopic turned to their teammates to see if anyone saw it and was impressed. While nobody in the spawn room seemed to notice, Reddit most certainly did.

One user replied “holy s**t, yeah, that’s nuts. Nice shot.” Another also called on the spirits, saying “holy crap, that was incredible.”

With Overwatch 2’s release date still shrouded in mystery, you’ve got to hand it to the game’s players for still mixing things up. Who knows what creative trick shots they’ll have figured out by the sequel’s eventual release date.