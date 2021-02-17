Logo
BlizzCon leakers claim Overwatch 2 heroes and maps will be revealed

Published: 17/Feb/2021 0:18

by Michael Gwilliam
A couple of Blizzard leakers have revealed new information about Overwatch 2 and other titles ahead of BlizzCon on February 19 and the news may be bittersweet for fans.

Overwatch 2 was first announced at BlizzCon 2019 and since then, the company has gone radio silent on the sequel, only giving us bits and pieces of info along the way.

While Blizzard themselves did admit a 2021 release was extremely unlikely for the next installment in the hero shooter, more information about the game is going to be revealed at BlizzCon 2021.

Some of those details, however, seem to have already leaked ahead of time.

Overwatch 2 will have a large PvE campaign.

Although the leaked information isn’t super specific, insider Kaiser499 is claiming that new heroes and maps are going to be announced as well as a lore update for Overwatch 2.

Sadly, it doesn’t seem like any new heroes will be making their way to the base game, which has been without a hero since Echo was released on April 14, 2020.

Fellow leaker Metro, who first leaked Overwatch 2 news prior to BlizzCon 2019 claims that fans should “lower their expectations.”

Furthermore, he states that the original Overwatch is “dead” which should worry fans expecting to see anything big and new.

While some progress reports on Overwatch 2 will be discussed with some heroes and maps, it seems very unlikely that we’ll get a chance to try them out for ourselves for the foreseeable future.

In addition to the Overwatch 2 leaks, however, both insiders have revealed info on Diablo, primarily a Diablo 2 remaster and World of Warcraft.

The long-rumored game supposedly titled Diablo II Resurrected is expected to be revealed at the convention along with a release date for the super controversial Diablo Immortal.

Plus, a new class and arena will presumingly be revealed for Diablo 4, which is still in development.

Finally, for fans of the MMO World of Warcraft, Kaiser says World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic will be announced.

Whether any of this information pans out remains to be seen, but we won’t have much longer to wait as BlizzCon kicks off on February 19.

Apex Legends addresses issue causing Heirloom Pack counter to reset

Published: 17/Feb/2021 0:07

by Tanner Pierce
Respawn Entertainment, the developers behind Apex Legends, have finally addressed an issue in the Anniversary Collection event that was causing Heirloom Pack counters to reset seemingly at random.

If you’ve been affected by the problems plaguing Apex Legends packs during the game’s anniversary event, and have been hoping that the developers talk about those issues, then your wish has come true.

In a thread over on Twitter, Respawn finally dove into the confusion and problems surrounding the packs, the heirloom shards they were supposed to give, and more.

According to the Apex Legends devs, a bug was causing a hidden counter, which guarantees players a pack of Heirloom shards at their 500th Apex pack, to be reset. The bug causing this issue has since been fixed, though it did run amok for some players who opened packs before February 10.

While the bug has indeed been fixed, Respawn is doing two things to address the problem. Firstly, they are working on a “hotfix” in order to change the progress back to what it was before it was reset, in order to help players track their pack opening properly, which will also include any pack opened after it was reset.

When the hotfix releases, if the player is detected to have already crossed the 500 threshold, they will automatically be given a free pack containing heirloom shards.

Secondly, Respawn is giving all players who were affected five free Apex Packs for the troubles associated with the bug, as a further gesture of goodwill.

Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be a release date for either one of these. According to the devs, the free Apex Packs will come at some point after the hotfix has been released and it’s been tested to be working properly, but they gave no mention as to when that specific hotfix will be released to players.

Hopefully, it won’t be too long before the hotfix arrives. Here’s hoping that it’s just a few days, and affected players don’t have to wait much longer.