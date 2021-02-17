BlizzCon leakers claim Overwatch 2 heroes and maps will be revealed

A couple of Blizzard leakers have revealed new information about Overwatch 2 and other titles ahead of BlizzCon on February 19 and the news may be bittersweet for fans.

Overwatch 2 was first announced at BlizzCon 2019 and since then, the company has gone radio silent on the sequel, only giving us bits and pieces of info along the way.

While Blizzard themselves did admit a 2021 release was extremely unlikely for the next installment in the hero shooter, more information about the game is going to be revealed at BlizzCon 2021.

Some of those details, however, seem to have already leaked ahead of time.

Although the leaked information isn’t super specific, insider Kaiser499 is claiming that new heroes and maps are going to be announced as well as a lore update for Overwatch 2.

Sadly, it doesn’t seem like any new heroes will be making their way to the base game, which has been without a hero since Echo was released on April 14, 2020.

Fellow leaker Metro, who first leaked Overwatch 2 news prior to BlizzCon 2019 claims that fans should “lower their expectations.”

Furthermore, he states that the original Overwatch is “dead” which should worry fans expecting to see anything big and new.

While some progress reports on Overwatch 2 will be discussed with some heroes and maps, it seems very unlikely that we’ll get a chance to try them out for ourselves for the foreseeable future.

In addition to the Overwatch 2 leaks, however, both insiders have revealed info on Diablo, primarily a Diablo 2 remaster and World of Warcraft.

The long-rumored game supposedly titled Diablo II Resurrected is expected to be revealed at the convention along with a release date for the super controversial Diablo Immortal.

Plus, a new class and arena will presumingly be revealed for Diablo 4, which is still in development.

Finally, for fans of the MMO World of Warcraft, Kaiser says World of Warcraft: The Burning Crusade Classic will be announced.

Whether any of this information pans out remains to be seen, but we won’t have much longer to wait as BlizzCon kicks off on February 19.