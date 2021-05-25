Blizzard is testing an Apex Legends-style ping system to add in Overwatch 2 - Dexerto

The Overwatch development team revealed they’re testing a ping-like system for Overwatch 2 similar to the one used in other competitive shooters like Apex Legends and Valorant.

Overwatch players have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming sequel. In addition to everything revealed at BlizzConline 2021, the developers have been spilling more details on other bits and pieces, including a controversial change to 5v5, tank changes, a ranked system overhaul, and an unannounced game mode.

And in their latest Reddit AMA, they kept the ball rolling with more details on Bastion’s re-work, an indirect announcement of the first map for the unannounced game mode, and now, a revelation they’re testing a new ping system.

A fan asked the developers whether they’ve considered adding a ping-like system into the game, suggesting it would “really help” players communicate and coordinate when prioritizing targets, which is a big part of the game.

The developers responded, saying they’ve “definitely considered” it and are actually testing it right now, implying that it’s already in the works for Overwatch 2. However, they don’t want to promise anything until it’s officially announced.

“We’ve definitely considered this. In fact, we have a prototype of it running internally. We don’t make a habit of promising things to players until they are actually announced, and I’m not going to break that tradition, but it is something we are excited about as a team and are working through issues.”

It’s a feature that Overwatch players have wanted for quite some time, and it seems like they’re finally going to get it. But they’ll have to wait until the sequel drops sometime next year unless it crops up earlier in the PTR.

Either way, it’s an exciting feature that will help players function better as a team, especially in public games where coordination is often lacking.