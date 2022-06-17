Blizzard rolls out extra security to combat Overwatch 2 smurfs

Blizzard is taking extra steps to combat smurfing for its upcoming Overwatch 2 release ahead of its next beta window that will look to invite a larger group of play testers.

Smurfing has been a big problem in Overwatch for a while and the studio looked poised to address the issue in earnest ahead of the wider launch for its sequel’s beta periods.

Pros and casual OW players have barked at the devs for years to get the surfing problem in control by implementing more features and security measures – and it looks like at least one update will come through.

As Blizzard seek to learn and optimize OW2 before it goes live worldwide, players who want to join the fray will have to link a phone number to their accounts before jumping in.

Now that people can opt-in to the Overwatch 2 Watchpoint Pack, some have noticed a bright spot in the fine-print ahead of release. Blizzard is requiring players to link a mobile to every Battle.Net account before playing OW2.

Though it’s a rudimentary two-factor authentication technique, it’s the first major deterrent for people to simply make a burner account to smurf on – and it’s a welcomed addition for players.

“It won’t shut down smurfs completely, but it is kind of a big hassle and will stop like 60-70% of them, so I appreciate that,” one user said in response to the change.

Though people find ways to skirt the two-factor method with temporary numbers or otherwise, it’s something that players think can make smurfing less appealing.

Read More: Overwatch 2 devs reveal competitive overhaul with new ranked tiers

This move could be huge for Overwatch 2 overall since the studio is committed to moving to a free-to-play model that will welcome a lot more people

It’ll be interesting to see if Blizzard looks to add more measures to slow down smurfs in Overwatch 2 that builds on the new two-factor authentication for the game.