Blizzard responds to calls for Alarm memorial to honor late Overwatch pro in-game

Just 24 hours following the tragic news of Kim ‘Alarm’ Kyeong-Bo’s passing, Blizzard has responded to community suggestions of a special tribute to honor the late Overwatch League star.

The Overwatch scene was devastated on November 7 as Philadelphia Fusion confirmed the passing of 20-year-old pro Alarm. The South Korean Flex Support was early into his career in the Overwatch League, having only just debuted in the 2020 season.

Alarm quickly made an impact for the Fusion lineup, going on to win the rookie of the year award for his initial efforts. Given his popularity and his obvious talent, many were quick to suggest ways of honoring the late professional in Overwatch.

Blizzard has certainly been open to in-game tributes in the past. From Reckful’s World of Warcraft memorial to his lasting Rogue Trainer, his memory lives on through the MMO. Overwatch itself already has an in-game tribute to a Chinese Overwatch fan that tragically passed the day before Blizzard’s hero shooter launched.

Now, fans are rallying for the OWL to make one key change in honor of the pro.

While the idea of in-game tributes of some kind have been floated, others pointed towards the League’s end-of-season awards instead. Since Alarm won the rookie of the year title in 2020, a petition is already live for Blizzard to rename this prestigious label.

“Rename the OWL ROTY award after the late Alarm,” it reads, already closing in on 2,500 signatures. With the Dennis “Internethulk” Hawelk award a yearly staple to honor the late Overwatch pro turned coach, it would make sense for Alarm’s tribute to follow a similar path. As this idea gained traction online, it didn’t take long before Overwatch League Vice President Jon Spector took notice.

“I appreciate these suggestions,” he said. “They come from a good place.”

Never gonna forget you pic.twitter.com/feS5VUpGIt — Fusion Carpe (@carpe_ow) November 8, 2021

Clearly open to supporting Alarm’s legacy, he confirmed the OWL team certainly “wants to find an appropriate way to honor his legacy too”. Though, for the time being, he respectfully declined to push the matter any further. “People need some space and time to grieve,” he reminded the Overwatch community.

“Anything we do would be in consultation with his family and teammates.”

I appreciate these suggestions. They come from a good place. I want to find an appropriate way to honor his legacy too. That said, anything we do would be in consultation with his family and teammates. And we won’t do that right now. People need some space and time to grieve. — Jon Spector (@Spex_J) November 8, 2021

So while Blizzard is open to an Overwatch tribute in honor of Alarm, it’s far too early to be nailing things down.

We’re sure to hear once some time has passed what the devs and OWL team has in mind to keep Alarm’s memory at the forefront of pro Overwatch.