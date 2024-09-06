Blizzard reportedly developing RPG FPS game with Overwatch 2 Product Manager

Blizzard job listings and a sneaky LinkinIn profile change suggest the studio is working on an RPG FPS game.

Blizzard has been quietly developing a new FPS separate from its canceled survival game and the reported AA mobile titles based on existing IPs.

On August 30, X user bogorad222 made a big discovery on the LinkedIn page for Overwatch 2’s Senior Director of Product Management.

Chris McCabe’s profile listed that he was working on an “unannounced AAA RPG-FPS title,” but it’s since been edited to say “Unannounced AAA Title.” The account didn’t state when he had begun working on the project.

Additionally, Blizzard job listings might provide additional info. As Dexerto reported back in May, the company was hiring for a PvE game with “multi-season story arcs.”

“Under your care, monsters will be interesting, memorable, and challenging, from the initial threats all the way to legendary boss encounters players will talk about for decades,” Blizzard described a combat designer job.

The fact that this is Overwatch’s Director of Product Management has some Overwatch fans hopeful that a standalone PvE game could be in development following the cancelation of OW2’s story content due to poor sales.

“Part of me thinks this is the actual Overwatch 2, or at least a new IP with those same ideas,” one user wrote.

Blizzard Entertainment Could Overwatch 2 PvE be saved?

“So those Overwatch PvE rumors only grow more and more,” said someone else on Reddit.

However, others are convinced that this new game could be set in the StarCraft universe, especially because, as Microsoft was buying Activision-Blizzard, Microsoft Head of Gaming Phil Spencer expressed a desire to bring Starcraft to Xbox.

“Not only StarCraft, but WarCraft, when you think about the heritage of RTS games that we’re talking about here, specifically from Blizzard. And I don’t have any concrete plans today because I can’t really get in and work with the teams.” Phil said during a 2022 interview with Wired.

We’ll have to wait and see what Blizzard has cooking up, but for fans of Overwatch and StarCraft, it seems like there could be big things on the horizon.