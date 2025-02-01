Blizzard removes Overwatch 2 mode in first step toward “groundbreaking” changes

It’s no secret that Overwatch 2 has had a particularly tough time since the launch of Marvel Rivals. In response, Blizzard has confirmed major changes are on the way, dropping one of its newest modes from competitive play as a start.

On the official Overwatch 2 website, the developer issued multiple updates on the game’s future that aim to define the path forward. The first big news is that Clash, which was only introduced in Season 12, will be temporarily removed from ranked play in Season 15.

The mode is Overwatch’s newest, designed to replicate the original game’s halcyon days, with a rapid ebb and flow between defending and attacking. In a lengthy statement, Aaron Keller confirmed the reasoning behind the decision in a Director’s Take blog.

“Clash has had some really good matches, but we’ve also seen a lot of constructive feedback. Right now, Clash has a few problems, with some matches having a team steamroll and ending much faster than a typical Overwatch game. It can also be confusing as to which point is active for some players.

“So starting in Season 15, Clash maps are going to be removed out of Competitive Play, as we take the time to look at these maps and work to find ways to deliver the best Competitive experience for all of our players.

“We’ll keep you updated on the progress we make there. In the meantime, we are going to keep Clash in Quick Play and other unranked game modes.”

The news didn’t stop there, with further, more mysterious plans on the immediate horizon.

Huge PvP changes are on the way for Overwatch 2

Blizzard

In a separate post on the Overwatch website, the developer confirmed that details on significant gameplay changes would be released on February 12. Players can tune in on YouTube and Twitch to see the Overwatch 2 Spotlight, with unique rewards available for those who do.

Though details of what exactly that entails are thin on the ground, the blog post did confirm that fans can expect new heroes, new maps and further additional content to jump into.

Whatever does happen, there’s little doubt that Overwatch does need to do something drastic to win back players from NetEase’s genre behemoth Marvel Rivals.