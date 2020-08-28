Blizzard is experimenting with customizable hero skins for Overwatch 2

Blizzard could be overhauling the cosmetic system in Overwatch 2 as a newly leaked survey has revealed the developers are considering customizable skins in the upcoming release.

Since the reveal of Overwatch 2 at BlizzCon in November 2019, the developers have been all but silent. While we have a rough idea of every map in the works, and a few guesses on who the new heroes could be, fans have been kept in the dark ever since the unveiling.

As the developers continue their work in secrecy, very little information has come to light. However, a newly leaked survey from Germany appears to give us our first fresh intel in many months.

From all-new gameplay systems to familiar cosmetics, the questionnaire covered many bases. Though perhaps the most intriguing aspect is that the leak touched on the idea of fully customizable skins on Overwatch 2.

Overwatch 2 New Customizable Legendary Skins Leak?



Overwatch 2 german survey leaked. The survey describes a variety of exclusive content and features for the base game. In addition, XP Boosts, Sprays, Highlight Intros and Customizable Legendary Skins were revealed in the survey. pic.twitter.com/si5zHrfyVr — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) August 26, 2020

The German survey outlines the topic of ‘Customizable Legendary Skins’ in the sequel to the popular hero shooter. This indicates that players have far more control over the appearance of their favorite characters moving forward. But just how deep will the customization go?

Translating the German text reveals a few key tidbits. According to the leak, there could be “special types of Legendary Skins” in Overwatch 2. Skins that “the player can adapt to their preference.” Through “color combinations, outfit variants,” and more. This might hint at a more engaging cosmetic system in the upcoming release. As players could soon be changing the look and feel of certain Legendary costumes.

Blizzard is yet to confirm the inclusion of Legendary Skins in Overwatch 2, so be sure to take this information with a grain of salt. Though it’s clear with this survey, the developers are interested in ramping up the cosmetic offerings in the sequel.

On top of these custom items, the survey also touched on the idea of XP Boosts, Legendary Skin Packs, and more. Experience boosts could help players unlock desired items quicker than ever. Meanwhile, a strictly Legendary bundle could provide a greater chance at obtaining the exact skin you’re after.

While this is just words in a survey for now, it shows that Blizzard is open experimenting on these ideas. Perhaps many, if not all, are in-game already and set to launch alongside Overwatch 2. Only time will tell as the developers lift the lid on more details in the future.

There's no just how far out we are from the upcoming release. But if you're eager for any scrap of information while we wait, be sure to catch up on everything we know about Overwatch 2 so far.