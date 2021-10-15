Blizzard gives cheeky response after NBA superstar Luka Doncic asks about Overwatch 2

NBA superstar Luka Doncic looks to be spending this preseason dreaming about Overwatch 2. But his stardom isn’t earning him any favors, or secret intel, from Blizzard.

Overwatch 2’s release is still shrouded in mystery, even with more and more information about the sequel coming to light.

With a host of new maps, a new game mode, at least one new hero, and loads of reworks, the hype around OW2 has been never been higher.

The speculation has become so insane that even NBA superstar Luka Doncic is pining for the game’s release.

Luka Doncic tweets about Overwatch 2 release date

Luka Doncic, the cover athlete for NBA 2K22, is no stranger when it comes to Overwatch. He’s been a long-time player of the game, even posting a play of the game to his Twitter back in 2018.

His most recent Overwatch-related tweet, came on October 14 when Doncic asked if anyone knew when Overwatch 2 was coming out.

The Overwatch Twitter account took the opportunity to make a vague, yet cheeky, response to the All-Star, refusing to give up any of the juicy details.

After this, the floodgates opened. Overwatch League players, teams, and broadcasters alike began jumping in on the fun and interacting with Doncic.

Some, like Matthew ‘super’ DeLisi, told Luka to direct message him on the app, while the Dallas Fuel invited the local Mavericks player to join the team.

One Blizzard employee, Mike Ybarra, kept up the cryptic responses from Blizzard, reaffirming that they will be as tight-lipped on the details of Overwatch 2 as possible.

But, there have been some indications that the future of OW2 may not be as unknown as some make it out to be.

According to a report from Dexerto’s Richard Lewis, getting the game out quickly is at the top of Activision Blizzard’s radar, with the goal being to get the game shipped “before the Summer of 2022.”

This release date projection likely comes as a welcome sign to Luka Doncic and the countless other fans that are excited to get their hands on the long-awaited sequel.