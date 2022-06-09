Blizzard finally gives Overwatch 2 players a long-requested in-game stat

With a second Overwatch 2 beta coming up, Blizzard has shared individual player data with everyone who partook in this first beta, including a long-requested stat that fans have been waiting for.

Anyone who has ever played Overwatch has probably at some point combed over their stats on particular heroes including their eliminations, healing done, deaths and more.

While Overwatch shares some fun metrics for players to build off and try to improve on, there are some that the game hasn’t provided, that is, until recently and fans are in for a treat.

In an email to participants of the first Overwatch 2 open beta, Blizzard shared their individual “beta highlights” and it includes a stat that players have been wanting for a long time.

Advertisement

Overwatch 2 reveals “damage taken” stat for players

In the email, final blows, total eliminations and healing administered are available for players to analyze, but there’s also a new stat that reveals how much damage individual players took during the beta period.

“Damage taken” has been a requested feature for a long time, as it indicates if a player is playing sloppy and as a result, requires extra healing from support heroes.

In a thread on Reddit, players began hoping that this new metric would be available in-game once Overwatch 2 launches and career statistics are listed on player profiles or during matches.

“I hope that damage taken is accessible in-game. It seems like such an important stat that I’m missing as a tank player,” one commented.

Advertisement

Read More: Overwatch 2 artist hints at new charity skins once PvP officially launches

“The more personal stats available to players, the better,” said another.

Others began hoping that this was a sign that even more detailed stats would be available soon, such as “healing received.”

Luckily, we won’t have long to wait for more information as Blizzard is set to reveal details about the second beta on June 16, so be sure to mark your calendars!