Bizarre Overwatch glitch lets Echo double Duplicate by copying herself

It’s an Echo of an Echo. A strange new Overwatch glitch has been discovered that lets Echo use her Duplicate ultimate on herself and essentially get two uses of the ability.

Duplicate is one of the most powerful abilities in Overwatch, allowing the DPS hero Echo to transform into any character on the enemy team. While in this state, Echo builds ultimate charge very quickly, allowing her to unleash big damage while remaining relatively tanky.

Normally, Echo wouldn’t be able to copy an opposing player also playing Echo unless they had already used Duplicate, but a new glitch is letting her do just that.

Now, while using Duplicate at just the right time, Echo can transform into herself and then use the ultimate again for some unexpected results.

Echo can copy Echo

As shown on YouTube by streamer GetQuakedOn, when you’re able to be right by the enemy spawn and copy an enemy, if they switch from their current hero to Echo at just the right time, you can copy yourself.

This is already really strange to begin with, but it becomes even weirder when Echo uses a second Duplicate.

Basically, when you copy another hero on top of being in the duplicated state, you become bugged completely and are unable to do anything. Plus, there are some strange animations in this state.

For instance, after copying Reinhardt in the air, GetQuakedOn completely fell to the floor and became almost statue-esque.

Additionally, when copying a D.Va, the hero just vanished completely, further showing why this glitch may not be practical in the slightest. After all, you are breaking the game quite a bit by performing this bug and it doesn’t really have any advantages.

It’s unclear if Blizzard has any plans to fix this weird interaction or not, but it’s probably something you should avoid trying to replicate in your ladder matches, but it may be worth checking out in a custom game with a friend or two.