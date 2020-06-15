Bizarre Overwatch bug makes Ashe's Dynamite pass through shields

Ashe’s Dynamite has proven to be one of the most powerful fight-winning abilities in Overwatch, and a new bug is making it even deadlier.

There’s not many abilities in Overwatch that do over 150 damage without needing to headshot, but Dynamite is an exception. When tossed, it’ll explode on its own dealing damage to enemies around it or right away if Ashe shoots it herself.

Upon exploding, it’ll deal a max of 75 damage to anyone nearby, plus an extra 100 for its “burn” effect that lasts for five seconds. In total, the combo can deal a whopping 175 damage to a single target, but if placed properly, can hit multiple foes.

Because of the ability’s power, countering it is a must, with the best ways to do so being D.Va’s Defensive Matrix, and Sigma’s Kinetic Grasp, which can eat the Dynamite as it’s tossed.

Another optimal way to block against it is normally through the use of shields, but unfortunately, a new bug seems to be preventing them from doing their job, and as a result, Ashe’s value is skyrocketing.

In a post on the Competitive Overwatch subreddit, user Darkspade0 posted a clip of Dynamite passing through Sigma’s barrier.

“Not sure if anyone else has noticed this, but when blocking Dynamite with [Sigma] shield (might be other shields as well, not sure), the Dynamite has a tendency to stop in midair then zoom past the shield as though it was never stopped in the first place,” they wrote and linked to a video of the strange bug.

According to the player, sometimes the Dynamite will drop and disappear from the map while others it will “behave normally” and stop when it hits the barrier.

This inconsistency is certainly cause for concern, especially with how Ashe has become a staple in meta team compositions as of late.

It’s unclear if Blizzard is aware of the bug or if they’re working on a fix, but it’s hard to believe that the interaction is working as intended.