Bizarre LEGO knockoff toy steals Overwatch map artwork

A knockoff LEGO toy was spotted by Overwatch fans for stealing the artwork for the popular map Hanamura as the background for a Ninjago toy box.

Knockoff toys have become quite popular over the years, especially ones that rip off the extremely popular LEGO branding.

LEGO is one of the most popular toy companies on Earth and has crossover products with some of the biggest IPs like Star Wars, Super Mario, and many more.

Another franchise they’ve made LEGOs of is Overwatch, however, fans of the competitive FPS noticed that a fake Ninjago toy stole map artwork straight from one of the most popular maps in the game.

Overwatch fans spot fake LEGO artwork ripoff

Reddit user MexicanMarston posted to the Overwatch subreddit a fake Ninjago LEGO toy that sneakily used the map Hanamura as the background art for the product.

In the foreground is a ninja named NYA, but in the background, Hanamura and its famous cherry blossom trees can be seen as clear as day.

Clearly, whoever made the fake Ninjago toy wanted a background that fit the ninja theme, and they quickly searched for the clearest image they could find online that would fit their needs.

Overwatch players in the comment section roasted the toy’s artwork.

One OW fan said, “At first I thought it was a generic Japanese building, but nope. That’s Hanamura, alright.”

Another added, “Since Overwatch won’t use it, might as well let Ninjago do it.”

Although Hanamura was removed as a playable map in Overwatch 2, this ripoff reminded players how badly they want the map brought back into rotation.