 Best Overwatch settings used by pros (2022): Saebyeolbe, Profit, Fleta, & more - Dexerto
Best Overwatch settings used by pros (2022): Saebyeolbe, Profit, Fleta, & more

Published: 9/May/2022 18:31

by Sourav Banik
Here's some of the best settings that Overwatch Pros use
Overwatch / Blizzard Entertainment

If you’re looking to improve at Overwatch and Overwatch 2, you’ll want to get your settings perfect first. We’ve compiled the complete in-game settings used by the pros, to help you decide what to use yourself.

Whether you’re a new player jumping for Overwatch 2, or a long-time player just looking for some improvement, these pro settings could be the perfect place to start.

Getting the perfect blend of settings will take time, and everyone is different, so don’t expect to be able to instantly use any of the settings used by these players and turn pro tomorrow.

But, there is no one better to get inspiration from than the pro players, who have optimized their settings to play at the highest level.

Contents

Picking the best Overwatch settings for you

There are endless settings to customize in Overwatch, so it can be a daunting experience at first. However, there are a few general pointers you should consider:

  1. Get your in-game mouse sensitivity right, so you can effortlessly move your crosshair where you want it to be.
  2. Mouse DPI will also impact your overall sensitivity.
  3. Finally, you’ll want to use the comfortable field of view and render scale. A greater FOV will help you to gather more information, with wider vision.

With that in mind, here’s what the pros are currently running. You can copy their settings from below, or mix and match to find the perfect one for you.

Bear in mind that pros do change their settings regularly, but we will try and keep these up-to-date.

Best Overwatch settings: Pros

Saebyeolbe’s settings

Saebyeolbe is now a retired Overwatch player
Overwatch
Saebyeolbe represented South Korea twice in Overwatch World Cup.
Mouse Settings (STEELSERIES SENSEI TEN) Details
DPI 800
eDPI 3200
Sensitivity 4.00
Zoom Sensitivity Widow: 37.89 / Ashe: 51.47
cm = 360° 43.30
HZ 1000

 

Video Settings (NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2080) Details
Resolution 1920×1080
FOV 103
HZ 240
Render Scale 75%

Profit’s Settings

Profit is a DPS player in Overwatch
Overwatch
Profit plays for the South Korean team, Seoul Dynasty.
Mouse Settings (LOGITECH G PRO X SUPERLIGHT) Details
DPI 800
eDPI 6600/9496
Sensitivity 8.25/11.87
Zoom Sensitivity 51
cm = 360° 20.99/14.59
HZ 1000

 

Video Settings (NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2080) Details
Resolution 1920×1080
FOV 103
HZ 240
Render Scale 75%

Fleta’s Settings

Fleta is a professional Overwatch player for Shanghai Dragons
Overwatch
Fleta uses Logitech G Pro X Superlight to play Overwatch.
Mouse Settings (LOGITECH G PRO X SUPERLIGHT) Details
DPI 800
eDPI 4800
Sensitivity 6.00
Zoom Sensitivity 38
cm = 360° 28.86
HZ 1000

 

Video Settings (NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3080 Ti) Details
Resolution 1920×1080
FOV 103
HZ 240
Render Scale 100%

Carpe’s Settings

Carpe is a professional Overwatch player for Philadelphia Fusion
Overwatch
Carpe uses Logitech G Pro Wireless to play Overwatch.
Mouse Settings (LOGITECH G PRO WIRELESS) Details
DPI 900
eDPI 2808
Sensitivity 3.12
Zoom Sensitivity 30
cm = 360° 49.34
HZ 1000

 

Video Settings (NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2080) Details
Resolution 1920×1080
FOV 103
HZ 240
Render Scale 100%

Ryujehong’s Settings

Ryujehong plays professional Overwatch for Gen.g esports
Overwatch
Ryujehong mains Ash, Zenyatta, and Moira in Overwatch.
Mouse Settings (LOGITECH MX518 REFRESH RED) Details
DPI 400
eDPI 1700
Sensitivity 4.25
Zoom Sensitivity 38
cm = 360° 81.50
HZ 1000

 

Video Settings (NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2080) Details
Resolution 1920×1080
FOV 103
HZ 240
Render Scale 100%

Best Overwatch settings: Streamers

xQc’s settings

xQc used to play Overwatch professionally for Luminosity Gaming
Overwatch
xQc used to be a Tank main in Overwatch.
Mouse Settings (STEELSERIES AEROX 3 WIRELESS) Details
DPI 800
eDPI 4800
Sensitivity 6.00
Zoom Sensitivity
cm = 360° 28.86
HZ 1000

 

Video Settings (NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2080 Ti) Details
Resolution 1920×1080
FOV 103
HZ 240
Render Scale 100%

Dafran’s settings

Dafran used to play Overwatch professionally for Selfless Gaming
Overwatch
Dafran used to be a DPS main in Overwatch.
Mouse Settings (ZOWIE EC2-A) Details
DPI 400
eDPI 3400
Sensitivity 8.5
Zoom Sensitivity 44
cm = 360° 40.76
HZ 1000

 

Video Settings (NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090) Details
Resolution 1920×1080
FOV 103
HZ 240
Render Scale 100%

Super’s settings

Super played professional Overwatch for San Francisco Shock
Overwatch
Super used to be a Tank main in Overwatch.
Mouse Settings (LOGITECH G PRO X SUPERLIGHT) Details
DPI 800
eDPI 6200
Sensitivity 7.75
Zoom Sensitivity 30
cm = 360° 22.35
HZ 1000

 

Video Settings (NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2080) Details
Resolution 1920×1080
FOV 103
HZ 240
Render Scale 100%

If you’re looking to up your game even more, check out some of our other Overwatch guides:

