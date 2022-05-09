Best Overwatch settings used by pros (2022): Saebyeolbe, Profit, Fleta, & more

If you’re looking to improve at Overwatch and Overwatch 2, you’ll want to get your settings perfect first. We’ve compiled the complete in-game settings used by the pros, to help you decide what to use yourself.

Whether you’re a new player jumping for Overwatch 2, or a long-time player just looking for some improvement, these pro settings could be the perfect place to start.

Getting the perfect blend of settings will take time, and everyone is different, so don’t expect to be able to instantly use any of the settings used by these players and turn pro tomorrow.

But, there is no one better to get inspiration from than the pro players, who have optimized their settings to play at the highest level.

Contents

Picking the best Overwatch settings for you

There are endless settings to customize in Overwatch, so it can be a daunting experience at first. However, there are a few general pointers you should consider:

Get your in-game mouse sensitivity right, so you can effortlessly move your crosshair where you want it to be. Mouse DPI will also impact your overall sensitivity. Finally, you’ll want to use the comfortable field of view and render scale. A greater FOV will help you to gather more information, with wider vision.

With that in mind, here’s what the pros are currently running. You can copy their settings from below, or mix and match to find the perfect one for you.

Bear in mind that pros do change their settings regularly, but we will try and keep these up-to-date.

Best Overwatch settings: Pros

Saebyeolbe’s settings

Mouse Settings (STEELSERIES SENSEI TEN) Details DPI 800 eDPI 3200 Sensitivity 4.00 Zoom Sensitivity Widow: 37.89 / Ashe: 51.47 cm = 360° 43.30 HZ 1000

Video Settings (NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2080) Details Resolution 1920×1080 FOV 103 HZ 240 Render Scale 75%

Profit’s Settings

Mouse Settings (LOGITECH G PRO X SUPERLIGHT) Details DPI 800 eDPI 6600/9496 Sensitivity 8.25/11.87 Zoom Sensitivity 51 cm = 360° 20.99/14.59 HZ 1000

Video Settings (NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2080) Details Resolution 1920×1080 FOV 103 HZ 240 Render Scale 75%

Fleta’s Settings

Mouse Settings (LOGITECH G PRO X SUPERLIGHT) Details DPI 800 eDPI 4800 Sensitivity 6.00 Zoom Sensitivity 38 cm = 360° 28.86 HZ 1000

Video Settings (NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3080 Ti) Details Resolution 1920×1080 FOV 103 HZ 240 Render Scale 100%

Carpe’s Settings

Mouse Settings (LOGITECH G PRO WIRELESS) Details DPI 900 eDPI 2808 Sensitivity 3.12 Zoom Sensitivity 30 cm = 360° 49.34 HZ 1000

Video Settings (NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2080) Details Resolution 1920×1080 FOV 103 HZ 240 Render Scale 100%

Ryujehong’s Settings

Mouse Settings (LOGITECH MX518 REFRESH RED) Details DPI 400 eDPI 1700 Sensitivity 4.25 Zoom Sensitivity 38 cm = 360° 81.50 HZ 1000

Video Settings (NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2080) Details Resolution 1920×1080 FOV 103 HZ 240 Render Scale 100%

Best Overwatch settings: Streamers

xQc’s settings

Mouse Settings (STEELSERIES AEROX 3 WIRELESS) Details DPI 800 eDPI 4800 Sensitivity 6.00 Zoom Sensitivity – cm = 360° 28.86 HZ 1000

Video Settings (NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2080 Ti) Details Resolution 1920×1080 FOV 103 HZ 240 Render Scale 100%

Dafran’s settings

Mouse Settings (ZOWIE EC2-A) Details DPI 400 eDPI 3400 Sensitivity 8.5 Zoom Sensitivity 44 cm = 360° 40.76 HZ 1000

Video Settings (NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 3090) Details Resolution 1920×1080 FOV 103 HZ 240 Render Scale 100%

Super’s settings

Mouse Settings (LOGITECH G PRO X SUPERLIGHT) Details DPI 800 eDPI 6200 Sensitivity 7.75 Zoom Sensitivity 30 cm = 360° 22.35 HZ 1000

Video Settings (NVIDIA GEFORCE RTX 2080) Details Resolution 1920×1080 FOV 103 HZ 240 Render Scale 100%

If you’re looking to up your game even more, check out some of our other Overwatch guides:

