Best Overwatch 2 Christmas skins you need to use

If you want your Overwatch 2 favorite character to embrace the holiday spirit this year, here are some of the best Christmas skins to equip.

Christmas in Overwatch has arrived, which can only mean one thing: Winter Wonderland is in full swing. This yearly event brings plenty of festive cheer, from snowy game modes to free rewards and presents to open.

During the festive period, you’ll often see players equipping special holiday-themed skins to their characters. Plenty of Christmas skins have been released for virtually every Hero over the years, but which are the best ones in 2024?

Cozy Cassidy

Blizzard

For all the flashy holiday skins in Overwatch 2, the new Cozy Cassidy, which only arrived as part of Winter Wonderland 2024, stands out by keeping it simple. The fan-favorite cowboy ditches his signature dusty cloak and hat for an ugly Christmas jumper and blanket — perfect for sitting by the fire after nailing a few headshots.

Gingerbread Bastion

Blizzard

Bastion may be a robot, but that doesn’t mean he can’t celebrate the holidays. In fact, his Gingerbread skin is one of the most creative in the entire game, swapping his usual metal armor for a delicious cookie, complete with icing and a Santa hat.

Happy Holly Mercy

Blizzard

Of all the characters in Overwatch, very few have as many festive skins as Mercy, but it’s the Happy Holly outfit we’ve gone for. While the Sugar Plum Fairy and Jingle Belle options have slightly more to them, this is the most traditional of the bunch and the perfect pick for Mercy mains this year.

Snowman Wrecking Ball

Blizzard

The Snowman Wrecking Ball skin ticks all the boxes for a wintery OW2 skin; it’s festive, cheerful, and completely adorable. Hamster’s signature ball is decked out with fresh snow and plenty of presents, while he has a cute little Santa hat and beard to go with it.

Santaclad Torbjorn

Blizzard

Sometimes, Blizzard releases a skin that just feels right, and Torbjorn cosplaying as Saint Nick is a prime example. The usually grumpy engineer gets into the spirit with a fluffy white beard, complete with jingly bells, and two large Christmas trees in place of his chimneys.

Nutcracker Zenyatta

Blizzard

Zenyatta has some of the most out-there skins in all of Overwatch, so it’s no surprise that his only Christmas skin is also one of the best. Ditching his usual robe, he’s reimagined as a classic nutcracker doll with a necklace made entirely of walnuts.

Sleighing D.Va

Blizzard

The hilariously named Sleighing skin for D.Va is a two-for-one, as it gives both Hannah Song and her mech a festive makeover. While the pilot’s green dress and candy cane leggings look like they’ve been plucked straight out of a classic Christmas movie, her suit steals the show thanks to its sleek red and gold color scheme and hard-to-miss antlers.

Jingle Tracer

Blizzard

Tracer has been the face of Overwatch since it launched in 2016, so it’s only right that she has one of the best Christmas skins on offer. In keeping with her small stature and chirpy personality, she was also the perfect candidate to dress up as one of Santa’s little helpers.

Merry Marionette Echo

Blizzard

Another one of the new skins for Winter Wonderland 2024, Merry Marionette Echo is one of the most striking outfits for the DPS Hero. Her wings have been completely covered in themed wrapping paper, and if you look closely, there’s even a key on her back to wind her up and watch her go.

Ice Wraith Genji

Blizzard

While the other skins on this list are happy and cute, Ice Wraith Genji makes the cut by being the coolest Christmas skin in Overwatch 2 — both literally and figuratively. This outfit coats the fan-favorite samurai’s armor in sharp icicles that are likely to strike fear into the hearts of the enemy team.

