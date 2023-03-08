Bastion’s Overwatch 2 OWL skins all come with “adorable” new look

Bastion’s OWL skins received an adorable update in Overwatch 2’s update to the team-centric cosmetics.

Overwatch 2 allows players to rep their favorite Overwatch League teams in-game with the inclusion of team skins. These branded cosmetics debuted in the first game but have now received updated looks all around for the sequel.

The March 7 update changed everyone’s looks, but few are more important than Bastion’s makeover, as he now sports a hat of whichever team’s skin is equipped to his robotic body.

As seen in the Reddit post embedded below, Bastion’s new attire is making a splash in the community.

The small screengrab in the post shows off the Houston Outlaws variation, but each team has one with its own logo and colorway.

To the disappointment of some Atlanta Reign fans, their signature blue hat doesn’t make an appearance, as the skin is equipped with a standard red variation.

While reception has largely been positive across the board, one player implied that these resources could have been spent in a better way.

“Community: ‘Give us PvE, Devs: ‘Best we can do is basti-hat,” they joked.

This kind of change may not make a huge difference in the gameplay, but the fan reaction to this proves that the community still appreciates lighthearted changes aimed at keeping the game playful.

It’s worth noting that these are new designs for Overwatch 2 though and not updates to the old skins, so players will have to buy them all over again if they want to rock the battle bot’s dad hat.