Baptiste slides into Overwatch’s Winter Wonderland with new snowboarder skin

Overwatch Winter Wonderland 2021 is right around the corner and Baptiste is ready to slide into the event with a new Legendary snowboarder skin.

Overwatch’s 2021 Winter Wonderland event already looks to be a spectacular one, with D.Va, Genji, and Orisa already confirmed to be getting festive new skins. And now, Baptiste joins that list.

The event kicks off soon, but until then here’s a first look at Baptiste’s brand new snowboarder skin that is every bit as cool as the Support hero.

Baptiste snowboarder skin 2021 Overwatch Winter Wonderland

Baptiste is the fourth hero to be confirmed with a new skin for this year’s Winter Wonderland event, and the first Support hero getting a skin.

His new snowboarder skin is outfitted with amazing details that include a slick new backpack, some ski goggles, and boots that are ready to lock in to the competition.

The skin is available when the event kicks off on December 16, so keep an eye out for an update that should come to the game to add in the new skins. You’ll want to make sure you can log in right away to claim this one.

How about a little extra pow? Carve up the competition as Snowboarder Baptiste (Legendary). Overwatch Winter Wonderland begins TODAY. pic.twitter.com/amvH6hiIPC — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) December 16, 2021

Baptiste has some of the most iconic skins in Overwatch, making an immediate impression on the style of the game as well as the meta since his 2019 release.

Since then, he has become a mainstay at high levels of Overwatch due to his high DPS potential, impressive maneuverability, and great healing. His ultimate was also recently buffed to be even wider than it was originally.

All of this culminates to make Baptiste a perfect fit for a new Winter Wonderland skin, so its great to see him get one in 2021.

All of this culminates to make Baptiste a perfect fit for a new Winter Wonderland skin, so its great to see him get one in 2021.