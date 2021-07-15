Bandai Namco’s GUNDAM EVOLUTION could be the best Overwatch clone yet

Bandi Namco’s newest installment in the GUNDAM video game franchise, GUNDAM EVOLUTION, has come under fire for looking exactly like Blizzard’s flagship FPS, Overwatch.

Whether you love or hate Overwatch, the game has been a resounding success all across the globe. With a dedicated esports scene, as well as a highly anticipated sequel set to drop sometime in 2022, Blizzard truly knocked it out of the park with their flagship FPS.

On the other side of the globe, however, are Bandi Namco, one of Japan’s most prominent developers. The brains behind the games such as Tekken and Dark Souls, the studio’s influence extends well outside of Asia.

Their extensive list of titles also includes GUNDAM EVOLUTION, the next installment in the GUNDAM video game series. However, the new game has come under fire for looking very like Overwatch, and it isn’t even out yet.

GUNDAM EVOLUTION is the double of Overwatch

In the official announcement video for the GUNDAM title, players got a sneak peek into the gameplay and art style used throughout the game. It didn’t take long for Twitter users to slam the title for being very similar to Overwatch in more ways than one.

The first thing that catches your eye is the in-game UI. The killfeed specifically looks like a carbon copy of Overwatch’s. Ultimates are also displayed in a circle at the bottom of the screen, and your hero’s health and abilities appear in the left and right respectively, just like the Blizzard title.

If this wasn’t enough, the character’s in-game abilities are also incredibly similar to some of Overwatch’s heroes and villains. The GM-Sniper’s II scoped interface looks the double of Widowmaker‘s, and both Gundam Barbatos and Dom Trooper’s charges are similar to Reinhardt‘s.

Finally, the map that the battle is taking place on is very similar to Overwatch’s Russian map, Volskaya Industries, which also features a looming factory doorway and scattered machinery.

It didn’t take long for Overwatch fans to criticise Bandai for copying a lot of the game’s core mechanics. One fan responded with an image of the Blizzard shooter’s in-game appearance, and the resemblances are uncanny.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened, though. A similar situation has arisen regarding Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, which Riot Games have attempted to shut down numerous times for being incredibly similar to their iconic MOBA, League of Legends.

It’ll be interesting to see if Bandai choose to address this situation, as no doubt tensions will only continue to grow within Overwatch’s dedicated fanbase.