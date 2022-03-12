Asmongold fears Overwatch 2 will suffer same fate as predecessor under Blizzard

Asmongold fears Overwatch 2 will suffer the same fate as its predecessor under Blizzard’s control, claiming it’ll fall off after release due to the company’s inability to incorporate feedback.

After hearing nothing about Overwatch 2’s development for an extended period of time, Blizzard surprised fans on March 10 by announcing the beta will kick off in April, and players can try to sign up now.

Asmon admitted he’d be open to giving it a go. However, he also revealed some concerns about its future, claiming it’ll drop off due to Blizzard’s lack of support, similar to what happened with the first one.

“I think that I’ll play the game. Will I play it a lot? Probably not, but we’ll see what happens,” he said.

The reason is twofold. First, he doesn’t think it’s a good game to stream. Second, he thinks it won’t survive.

“The concern I have with Overwatch 2 is that development teams at Blizzard, in general, are just not very good at responding to feedback and having solutions to that feedback that is sufficient,” he explained.

Asmon believes it’s something that happens with all Blizzard games: “Whenever the game gets released, it’ll be pretty good. Then, Blizzard will get feedback and misinterpret the feedback and make the game worse.”

He’s convinced Overwatch 2 will suffer the same fate as its predecessor.

“Overwatch 2 will probably be decent on release, and it might be good for a while. After that, metas will be formed, and the game will get worse.”

Asmon isn’t necessarily an expert when it comes to Overwatch. However, he knows Blizzard like the back of his hand after playing their games for years, and his prediction about Overwatch 2 is based on that.

Only time will well whether he’s right. In the meantime, though, Overwatch players are already concerned about the beta since it’s only introducing one new hero — which they believe will tarnish the experience.