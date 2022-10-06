Asmongold gives verdict on Overwatch 2: “Basically the same game”

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at [email protected]

Asmongold has called out Blizzard over the state of Overwatch 2 servers and claimed the game is “basically” the same as Overwatch 1.

The launch of Overwatch 2 has been far from smooth. In fact, Blizzard has been facing a lot of backlash over the recent DDOS attacks, lengthy queue times, various cosmetic-related bugs, and prepaid phone issues.

These issues have led to a lot of anger and frustration within the Overwatch community, with many taking to social media to voice their concerns — and Asmongold has now added his opinion on the current state of Overwatch 2 and what he thinks of the game to the mix.

Asmongold slams Overwatch 2 servers

“To be fair, it is impressive how bad it is,” explained Asmongold. “It is genuinely impressive how bad the servers are. Do you know why I predicted it? It’s because I played the game.” The streamer was one of the many Overwatch players who waited hours in the server queue, only to play a few minutes before being forced back to the title screen.

Despite the server status issues impacting his gameplay, the streamer also explained how the title does very little to distinguish itself from the original title. “I think Overwatch 2 has been fine, like I’ve enjoyed the game and it’s been ok, but is it really a transformative change from Overwatch 1? Absolutely not, it’s basically the same game.”

While Overwatch 2 has added a new mode, characters, and battle pass — Asmongold believes that in its current form — Overwatch 2 has done little to differentiate itself from the original that launched back in 2016.

Of course, the eagerly anticipated PvE content will hopefully expand upon the game’s lore and provide new ways for players to immerse themselves, but for now, the PvP has done little to impress Asmongold and his fellow content creators.