Annoying Overwatch bug traps D.Va under Hollywood stairs

Overwatch players picking D.Va on Hollywood should beware of a bug that can trap them under the stairs of the attacker’s third spawn if they’re not careful.

As we’ve seen in the Overwatch League in recent matches, D.Va is seeing significant playtime, so it’s more than possible that you’ll be asked to play the off-tank in your ranked games.

That all said, while D.Va is one of the game’s most versitile tanks with extreme mobility, defensive capabilities, decent damage and a powerful ultimate, she can be quite buggy too.

The Hollywood bug happened to French tank star Gael ‘Poko’ Gouzerch during a Twitch stream.

After being killed as Baby D.va, Poko was revived by a friendly Mercy and decided to take cover under some stairs on Hollywood. Once out of the line of fire, he activated his ultimate to re-mech, but found himself stuck.

It should be noted, that the Philadelphia Fusion star had to crouch as Baby Dva to even fit under the stairs, but when he got back into his mech, he couldn’t get out, regardless of how fast he used the boosters.

Luckily, the enemy team decided to attack him instead of pushing the payload and while Poko may have ended up feeding some ultimate charge, he did end up getting his mech destroyed and freed from his stair prison.

This may have actually been the wrong move from the enemy, however, as leaving Poko in stair jail could have allowed them to take some remaining fights in a 6v5 and have the advantage. This would have left Poko to either quit the match and rejoin from spawn or build up enough passive ultimate charge to become Baby D.Va again.

In any case, it’s yet another D.Va bug to be aware of. As we’ve previously reported, this patch has some major issues for D.Va such as making her demech in a completely new map or even respawning in baby form.

Hopefully Blizzard deals with all these issues sooner than later.