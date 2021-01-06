Logo
Amazing Reaper cosplay would make the perfect Overwatch skin

Published: 6/Jan/2021 10:39

by Lauren Bergin
Hellfire Reaper Cosplay and Skin Concept
Blizzard Entertainment

Reaper

Overwatch’s resident villain Reaper has become one of the game’s most popular damage dealers. With a whole host of cool skins on offer for the infamous Talon agent, one cosplayer has brought an awesome skin concept to life.

Reaper is a pretty polarizing Overwatch character. While one of the key members of Overwatch’s enemy organization Talon, his former involvement with the Blackwatch squad and his fall from grace make him a difficult character to truly hate.

It’s also hard to hate him at the moment, because current glitches within Overwatch have left characters emoting all over the map on loop. While the American rebel is a force to be reckoned with, his dancing makes him seem a little more human.

Enter one cosplayer, who has given the infamous agent a physical form in the real world, but has added extra flair by cosplaying a skin concept that we want to see in-game.

Blizzard Entertainment
Reaper is a fearsome villain both on the virtual battlefield and in the game’s cinematics.

Cosplayer creates Hellspawn Reaper

Working off of a skin concept called “Hellspawn Reaper” by artist FonteArt, cosplayer and Overwatch fan My-Lil-Pwny (Warheart) took to Reddit to show off his take on the demonic design.

Adorned in deep burgundy armor decorated with tattered, fire themed fabric and a hood that would make an evil Little Red Riding Hood proud, this version of Reaper is truly terrifying.

The villain’s iconic mask has been warped and twisted as though it has been forged in the fires of hell itself, and a pair of devil horns protrude from his head whilst also adorning the shoulder plates of his armor.

Part of what gives the cosplay even more life though are the iconic weapons, which have been reimagined with spikes and tarnished gun metal to look as if they’ve been through some wars. Couple that with Warheart incorporating his own awesome tattoos into the mix and this cosplay really takes on a cool new edginess.

[Cosplay] Reaper Hellspawn Cosplay from r/Overwatch

Fans love this cosplay

While the whole thread sees compliments and positivity galore, this skin has sparked a debate around the future of Overwatch skins.

One fan notes that this skin is even better than a similar one that already exists in game, writing: “As much as I love the Hellfire skin, this one makes it look pathetic.”

Another goes on to say: “Blizzard should just pay creators that come up with skin ideas for them, because they sure as hell come up with better skin ideas than Blizzard themselves.” This has been an ongoing debate, as Reddit sees a whole host of skin concepts being posted every day, some of which truly deserve an in-game rendition.

On a more humorous note, one commenter told the cosplayer that he should “apply for a job as a skin” because of how well executed the cosplay was.

So, whether we’ll see Hellspawn Reaper in the future is up to Blizzard, but either this cosplay is a showstopper. We can’t wait to see if Warheart whips up another Overwatch cosplay in the future, but we won’t be forgetting this one anytime soon.

Valorant actress turns into U.A cheerleader with awesome My Hero Academia cosplay

Published: 6/Jan/2021 5:15 Updated: 6/Jan/2021 5:57

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
My hero academia cheerleader cosplay
Viz Media / Carolina Ravassa

Carolina Ravassa, a talented voice actress from Valorant and Overwatch, expressed her love for My Hero Academia by turning into a full-fledged U.A High School cheerleader.

Carolina Ravassa is one of the most talented and beloved voice actresses in the video game industry. She is best known for voicing the roles of Sombra in Overwatch and Raze in Valorant.

However, her impressive list of talents doesn’t end there. Carolina is also a self-confessed salsa dancing addict, which comes as no surprise given her Hispanic roots. And apparently, she’s a phenomenal cosplayer too.

My hero academia cheerleader cosplay
Carolina Ravassa
Carolina Ravassa is a beloved figure in the Valorant and Overwatch communities.

Carolina is known for cosplaying some of her favorite characters from time to time. She’s dressed up as everything from Lara Croft to Wonder Woman. However, in one of her latest posts, she surprised her followers by dressing up as a U.A High School cheerleader from My Hero Academia.

“Thank you mjasmine.design for helping us out with [this] My Hero Academia cosplay!” she said. “Had fun being a terrible cheerleader.” Funnily enough, her moves don’t seem terrible at all. She even managed to do the splits!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Carolina Ravassa (@ravassa)

Denki and Minoru trick some of the girls in Class 1-A into wearing the U.A High School cheerleader outfits in Episode 19. They were less than impressed, although they pulled them off well.

However, My Hero Academia fans adored the look of the orange, green, and white outfits, and it went on to become a popular choice among cosplayers. Carolina is one of those fans, and she looked absolutely stunning.

My hero academia cheerleader cosplay
Viz Media
My Hero Academia fans loved the U.A High School cheerleader outfits.

Carolina’s fans loved her cosplay and poured in with tens of thousands of likes to show their support. It even sparked a discussion about what Raze and Sombra would be like in the My Hero Academia universe, and what their quirks might be.

It’s always nice to see multi-talented people like Carolina spread their wings into other passions like cosplay. In fact, she’s trying to raise funds for a feature film about cosplay, which she’s producing and acting in. It’s called Morgan’s Mask, and you can support it here.