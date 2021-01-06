Amazing Reaper cosplay would make the perfect Overwatch skin

Overwatch’s resident villain Reaper has become one of the game’s most popular damage dealers. With a whole host of cool skins on offer for the infamous Talon agent, one cosplayer has brought an awesome skin concept to life.

Reaper is a pretty polarizing Overwatch character. While one of the key members of Overwatch’s enemy organization Talon, his former involvement with the Blackwatch squad and his fall from grace make him a difficult character to truly hate.

It’s also hard to hate him at the moment, because current glitches within Overwatch have left characters emoting all over the map on loop. While the American rebel is a force to be reckoned with, his dancing makes him seem a little more human.

Enter one cosplayer, who has given the infamous agent a physical form in the real world, but has added extra flair by cosplaying a skin concept that we want to see in-game.

Cosplayer creates Hellspawn Reaper

Working off of a skin concept called “Hellspawn Reaper” by artist FonteArt, cosplayer and Overwatch fan My-Lil-Pwny (Warheart) took to Reddit to show off his take on the demonic design.

Adorned in deep burgundy armor decorated with tattered, fire themed fabric and a hood that would make an evil Little Red Riding Hood proud, this version of Reaper is truly terrifying.

The villain’s iconic mask has been warped and twisted as though it has been forged in the fires of hell itself, and a pair of devil horns protrude from his head whilst also adorning the shoulder plates of his armor.

Part of what gives the cosplay even more life though are the iconic weapons, which have been reimagined with spikes and tarnished gun metal to look as if they’ve been through some wars. Couple that with Warheart incorporating his own awesome tattoos into the mix and this cosplay really takes on a cool new edginess.

Fans love this cosplay

While the whole thread sees compliments and positivity galore, this skin has sparked a debate around the future of Overwatch skins.

One fan notes that this skin is even better than a similar one that already exists in game, writing: “As much as I love the Hellfire skin, this one makes it look pathetic.”

Another goes on to say: “Blizzard should just pay creators that come up with skin ideas for them, because they sure as hell come up with better skin ideas than Blizzard themselves.” This has been an ongoing debate, as Reddit sees a whole host of skin concepts being posted every day, some of which truly deserve an in-game rendition.

On a more humorous note, one commenter told the cosplayer that he should “apply for a job as a skin” because of how well executed the cosplay was.

So, whether we’ll see Hellspawn Reaper in the future is up to Blizzard, but either this cosplay is a showstopper. We can’t wait to see if Warheart whips up another Overwatch cosplay in the future, but we won’t be forgetting this one anytime soon.